Naiyo Lagda Ye Dance! Salman Khan’s New Hook Step Makes The Internet Go Crazy – Check Hilarious Tweets

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's song 'Naiyo Lagda' from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaanhas sent the internet into a frenzy. Fans can't stop thinking about the superstar's hook step in the video. Check hilarious tweets here.

Naiyo Lagda Twitter reactions: Salman Khan is all set with his latest Eid offering – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and fans are also too excited to watch him on the big screen. Adding more to that excitement, the superstar released the new song from the film during the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 which took place on Sunday. Now, the internet is filled with posts mocking Salman’s dance step in the same video.

The popular Bollywood star is seen in his rowdy avatar, wearing denim with a brown shirt and a stole over it. Salman also debuts his long hair look in the video and finishes it with a pair of shades. The video features the actor bending his knees sideways as he creates a distinct hook step for the audience in the song. Just that it seems funny to many fans while others find it strange! Sample this:

At least they should have reversed the video .. this looks way better #NaiyoLagda @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/LkgtKZIiSN — Harsha (@nani4friendz) February 13, 2023

The interesting people on Twitter started trolling Salman for the same dance step. One user wrote, “Jo action scene me comedy karde wo #AkshayKumar Jo song me dance ki jagha Exercise karde wo #SalmanKhan (sic).” Another wrote, “At least they should have reversed the video .. this looks way better #NaiyoLagda @BeingSalmanKhan (sic).”

CHECK HILARIOUS REACTION TO SALMAN KHAN’S SONG ‘NAIYO LAGDA’:

Jo action scene me comedy karde wo #AkshayKumar Jo song me dance ki jagha Exercise karde wo #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/q9pbRjSwqa — Indian traveller (@lalitkumar8055) February 14, 2023

If there’s one person, who can give tough competition to Sunny Deol in dancing, it must be Salman Khan.

Did they actually hired any choreographer for the film?#NaiyoLagda #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan — Ritam Das (@0xRitam) February 14, 2023

Song is good but that step is embarrassing and somebody cut salman’s hair please.#NaiyyoLagda — Ramsha Malik (@Being_Ramsha) February 13, 2023

The song has though gone viral on all video and audio platforms. It also marks the actor’s pairing with Kamaal Khan who has sung many popular numbers for the superstar including ‘O o Jaane Jana‘ among others. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to hit the screens on April 21 as the big Eid release this year. It marks the Bollywood debut of Palak Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill. Siddharth Nigam, Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, and Ram Charan also feature in the film which is directed by Farhad Samji.

