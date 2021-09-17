TV actor Gautam Rode is back on the digital screens with his new web series Nakaab, also starring Mallika Sherawat and Esha Gupta. He is seen playing the role of a protagonist in the MX Player show. In this week’s interview, Gautam Rode talks to india.com about his work in digital, Bigg Boss, friendships, Sidharth Shukla’s death, pandemic and more. Read on for a full conversation…Also Read - Mallika Sherawat, Gautam Rode and Esha Gupta's 'Nakaab' Investigates The Death of a TV Actor | Watch Trailer

The audience has always seen you doing romantic TV serials, how did the transformation happen in Nakaab?

Transformation should happen, and it’s good it happened. I have always been open for different projects, be it TV or OTT. In digital, people love the content and they have adapted this new thing of binge-watching so easily. So, that’s why, I started focusing on digital. First was State of Siege and now Nakaab.

How did you get Nakaab?

I got a call from Zoom Studios and then I met with the director. I liked the project and the role of a cop as I never played it before. More than that, it’s a very weird character, and that caught my attention. Such projects really make me happy where I learn new things which I have never done before.

When you met Mallika Sherawat for the first time..

It was such a funny episode if I remember now. I look back and laugh as on the first day of the shoot, Mallika just ignored me because she was in her character. I had met her for the first time. She was just in front of me and was seeing here and there. Because, our characters are different from each other, she managed to ignore me. However, she profusely apologised right after the scene was shot and said it was all a part of Soumik’s grand plan! I even told Soumik (director) that a slight warning would have been good but I guess he wanted us to be as much in character as possible and when I see the scene today, it truly did happen! Post that, Mallika was so warm and was an amazing experience to shoot with. She actually did break the ice on the set.

Have you been approached for Bigg Boss 15?

Not, as of now, but yes, if given the choice, I am happy doing it.

Gautam Rode remembers his old days with Sidharth Shukla

Gautam Rode reminisced his old days with late Sidharth Shukla. They worked in 2009’s Aahat. He said, “I lost a friend, I worked with him, it’s unpredictable and sad. He had such a great career. His time just started two-years back. Kisika nahi pata, agle moment kuch hojai (Nothing is predictable, anything can happen anytime) stay with your loved ones, family, keep yourself healthy. Isse Zyda aap kuch nahi kar sakte (You cannot do anything better than this), baki upar wala jo karta hai vo karta hai (God has planned everything, he knows what will happen next).

Watch Nakaab on MX Player to know more about the actor.