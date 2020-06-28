Ram Gopal Varma’s adult-themed film Naked has become the latest target of the piracy. The film that released on Shreyas ET and RGV World today, has been leaked online by the infamous pirated website, Tamilrockers. The film is available on Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi marking it the first movie that released with the maximum number of languages on an OTT platform. Also Read - Dark Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

The film became the talk of the town much before its release. Announcing the film, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, “Naked a 22 mint film takes the cloths off Hypocrisy to expose the hidden emotions of everybody. Film releasing 27th June 9 pm.” Starring sweety in the lead role, the film is being streamed online on a pay-per-view model where the viewer has to pay Rs 200 per view. Also Read - Swara Bhasker’s Web Series Rasbhari Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

The film has so far received whopping 2,75,000 logins and 1,68,600 views so far. However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.