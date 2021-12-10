Urfi Javed trolled again: If you see a video of a young woman shaking a leg on Nicki Minaj’s ‘High School’ wearing a backless top and a pair of white denim, that would be Urfi Javed who has taken the internet by storm these days with her weird looks. This time though, she is making the jaws drop with her sensuous dance performance on the popular chartbuster. Urfi dropped a new clip of her dancing on a song. She could be seen making a fashion statement in her hot top that came with backless detailing and a sleek knot to tie the top.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed Creates A DIY Top Out Of Nude Stockings, Flaunts Her Bold Avatar | Checkout Video

The actor and reality TV show star teamed up her risky top with white pants and a pair of wedges. She kept her look stylish and right up her alley by serving some major fashion goals in that backless top.

As soon as she dropped the video on Instagram, the social media users flocked to her comment section. While some criticised her dancing skills, others commented on the choice of her outfit. One user wrote, “Please pura kapda phen lo ok (sic),” another wrote that she should be offering prayers instead of dancing on a Friday. The comment read, “Today is Friday، namaz padho ladki😢😢 (sic).”

This is not the first time that Urfi has left the internet divided with her choice of outfits. From wearing the riskiest cut-out dresses to making her fans learn how to make a top out of stockings, Urfi has made the audience sit up and notice her antics multiple times in the past. What do you have to say to her latest video?