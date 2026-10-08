Veteran actor Nana Patekar gets state funeral, cremated at Pune farmhouse

Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday evening in his Goa residence. He has been given a state funeral at his farmhouse in Pune, Maharashtra.

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Nana Patekar dies (PC- Instagram)

Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar received a state funeral on Thursday evening following his Passing away earlier in the day at his farmhouse in Pune’s Donje village. He passed away due to a severe cardiac arrest at his home in Goa at the age of 75. According to hospital sources, the actor was declared dead at 5:20 am.

The doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes after he was brought in, but there was no response, they said.

Also Read | Nana Patekar death: Funeral arrangements underway for legendary actor

Tributes have been pouring in since news of his demise broke. From members of the film fraternity to political leaders, social media has been flooded with messages of grief and condolences.

Nana Patekar was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film ‘Gaman’ and went on to earn praise for his performances in films including ‘Parinda’, ‘Prahar’, ‘Angaar’, ‘Krantiveer’, ‘Tiranga’, ‘Khamoshi’ and ‘Ab Tak Chhappan’.

In recent years, Patekar continued to work in films. He was part of ‘Housefull 5’, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others. Patekar also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘O’Romeo’, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He also had a cameo in ‘Subedar’, which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

Social media tributes pour in

Superstar Salman Khan remembered Nana Patekar and offered his tributes on Instagram. Sharing a picture of the late actor, Salman wrote, “Nanaaaaaaaaaaa. Rest in peace bhau…”

Actor Ajay Devgn, who worked with Nana Patekar in films like ‘Apaharan’ and ‘Raajneeti’, shared an old picture with the late actor. “Not many made us happy, sad and feel anger quite the way Nana did. His presence was powerful, his performances unforgettable, and his absence will now be deeply felt. Rest well, Nana…Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Also Read | Nana Patekar death: Shah Rukh Khan remembers his ‘mentor, teacher, critic and friend’ recalls late actor’s advice ‘Hero banne ke chakkar mein’

Paresh Rawal, who famously collaborated with Nana Patekar in Anees Bazmee’s ‘Welcome’, offered his tributes on X. “BHAU. NANA SAHEB. INSANELY HONEST AND INTENSE. LOVE AND RESPECT FOR EVER. AUM SHANTI,” he wrote.

Karisma Kapoor remembered her ‘Shakti’ co-star and added, “Some journeys stay with you forever. Working with Nana Patekar in Shakti, such a powerful film, is one of those experiences I will always cherish. His brilliance as an actor, his intensity and his presence were truly one of a kind. Grateful to have shared the screen with him. Rest in peace Nana sir.”