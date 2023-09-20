Nana Patekar Talks About Rise Of OTT Platforms

Home

Entertainment

Nana Patekar On The Rise Of OTT And Its Effects On Bollywood

Nana Patekar On The Rise Of OTT And Its Effects On Bollywood

During a recent media interaction, Nana Patekar talked about the recent boom of OTT and a rise in the opportunities for average-looking actors to show their skills.

Nana Patekar on OTT.

Nana Patekar is arguably one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. During his tenure spanning more than three decades, the entertainment industry has witnessed a massive change in terms of scripts, technique and even distribution platforms. This happens to be a time when the audience has a large variety of content on the tip of their fingers, thanks to the OTT platforms. During a recent interaction with DNA, Nana Patekar shared his views on the recent boom of the OTT and its effects on the entertainment industry.

Trending Now

Nana Patekar On The Effect Of OTT On Actors

Nana Patekar is of the opinion that the emergence of multiple OTT platforms has provided an opportunity for average-looking actors to share their talent. The Khamoshi star said that in the previous days, actors with average looks like him, Om Puri, Irrfan Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Raghubir Yadav were not given a chance. However, now with the coming up of these OTT platforms, actors like them have got a stage, where they can showcase their talent and be accepted by the people. He further added that OTT has come as another medium for artists after theatre and cinema to share their abilities.

You may like to read

Nana Patekar On Stardom

The Welcome star further shared his views on the end of the era of superstardom in the film industry. He claimed that in today’s time, the status of an actor can change in a matter of weeks as per their box office performance. Nana Patekar said that fans still fondly remember the work of yesteryear superstars such as Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand.

Nana Patekar’s Comeback With The Vaccine War

Despite delivering a variety of memorable performances over the years, the celebrated actor has stayed away from the big screens for some time now. However, Nana Patekar will soon be making a comeback with Vivek Agnihotri’s medicine thriller, The Vaccine War.

He will be seen essaying the role of the head of the Indian scientist team that is credited with developing India’s first vaccine against the recent COVID-19 pandemic. With Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda and Pallavi Joshi as the primary cast, The Vaccine War will be reaching cinema halls on September 28.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES