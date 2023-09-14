Home

Entertainment

Nana Patekar Responds to Naseeruddin Shah’s Remarks Against Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘Nationalism is Not a Bad Thing’

Nana Patekar Responds to Naseeruddin Shah’s Remarks Against Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘Nationalism is Not a Bad Thing’

Nana Patekar is all geared up for his upcoming bioscience-thriller 'The Vaccine War'. The actor recently gave his views on 'nationalism' depicted in Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2'.

Nana Patekar Responds to Naseeruddin Shah's Remarks Against Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: 'Nationalism is Not a Bad Thing'

Nana Patekar Responds to Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Jingoist’ Remarks: Nana Patekar responded to questions on nationalism in cinema in a recent media interaction. The actor who is playing the main protagonist in Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming film The Vaccine War was quizzed about Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘jingoist’ remarks on Gadar 2, The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story. For the unversed, Naseeruddin had stated that it was disappointing that films that showcase jingoism were so massively popular. He also named the Sunny Deol starrer, TKF and TKS. Nana reacted to his statement and also defended Anil Sharma’s epic action-drama while stressing on the importance of ‘nationalism’.

Trending Now

NANA PATEKAR HITS BACK AT NASEERUDDIN SHAH’S ‘JINGOIST’ REMARKS ON GADAR 2

The The Vaccine War actor in an interaction with ETimes opined, “Did you ask Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah) what nationalism means to him? According to me, showing love for the nation is nationalism and it is not a bad thing… The kind of film Gadar is, it will have that kind of content. I have not seen The Kerala Story, so I cannot comment on that.” The Charlie Chopra And The Mystery of Solang Valley actor in his interview with Free Press Journal had said, “Now the more jingoist you are the more popular you become because this is what has been ruling this country. It’s not enough to love your country but beat drums about it and you have to create imaginary enemies. What these people don’t realise is that what they are doing is very harmful.” He stated that despite not watching Gadar 2 and The Kerala Story, he knows what such films are about. Naseeruddin also expressed dissapointment in the success of The Kashmir Files.

You may like to read

Naseeruddin’s thriller series Charlie Chopra And The Mystery of Solang Valley is currently streaming on Sony Liv.

The Vaccine War also stars Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, and Sapthami Gowda in crucial roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES