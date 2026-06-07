Nana Patekar slapped Madhoo in a scene, actress reveals she hit him back with tears in eyes

A behind-the-scenes story from Yeshwant has resurfaced after Madhoo opened up about filming an emotional scene with Nana Patekar and the spontaneous reaction that followed.

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Madhoo on Nana Patekar slapping her during Yeshwant scene (PC: Twitter)

Many actors often look back at memorable moments from their careers, but some stories stand out because of how unexpected they were. Actress Madhoo recently revisited one such incident from the sets of Yeshwant. While discussing her experience of working with Nana Patekar, she shared how an important emotional scene turned into a completely unplanned real-life moment. What started as a dramatic sequence for the film ended with genuine emotions, real tears and an instinctive reaction that she still remembers decades later.

What happened between Madhoo and Nana Patekar during Yeshwant?

During a recent interview with Hindirush, Madhoo opened up about filming a crucial scene with Nana Patekar in Yeshwant. In the movie, she played the wife of Nana’s character, and one particular sequence required her to break down emotionally and cry. Madhoo revealed that she was prepared to use glycerin for the scene, but Nana was strongly against the idea. According to her, he believed that emotions should come from within rather than through artificial methods.

Recalling the moment, Madhoo said, “He wouldn’t let me use glycerin. He wanted me to actually feel the emotion and cry naturally.” She explained that Nana was committed to making the scene look as authentic as possible and pushed her to connect deeply with the character’s emotional state before the cameras started rolling.

Why did Nana Patekar refuse glycerin?

Madhoo explained that Nana encouraged her to genuinely connect with the emotions of the scene rather than depend on glycerin. He wanted her performance to come from a real emotional space. As she struggled to cry naturally during the shoot, Nana unexpectedly took matters into his own hands. Without any warning during the take, he slapped her for real. The actress recalled that the slap shocked her because nothing similar had happened during rehearsals. She admitted that she was completely caught off guard by the sudden action.

How did Madhoo react after the slap?

The actress revealed that the slap was hard enough to bring real tears to her eyes instantly. She said she became angry because she had not expected Nana to do something like that during the actual take. Recalling the incident, Madhoo shared that her reaction was purely instinctive. She immediately slapped Nana Patekar back. According to her, the response happened in a split second. She explained that she has always had a short temper and reacted naturally after being hit unexpectedly. The real emotions generated during the exchange ended up becoming part of the scene.

Why was the scene completed so quickly?

Madhoo said the sequence was considered one of the most important moments in Yeshwant. Director Anil Mattoo had reportedly allocated an entire day to film the scene because of its significance to the story. However, the emotional authenticity of the performances changed everything. Since the reactions appeared completely genuine, the crew managed to complete the sequence in just half a day.

Why is Yeshwant still remembered today?

Released in 1997, Yeshwant featured Nana Patekar, Madhoo, Atul Agnihotri, Mohan Joshi, Shivaji Satam and Shafi Inamdar. The film was particularly notable as one of Shafi Inamdar’s final screen appearances. Commercially, the movie performed well at the box office. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 5.75 crore, Yeshwant earned around Rs 19.10 crore worldwide and received a Semi-Hit verdict.