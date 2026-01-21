Nana Patekar walks out of O’Romeo trailer launch; Vishal Bhardwaj breaks silence on Mumbai event drama

What was meant to be a celebratory afternoon for the launch of O’Romeo’s official trailer ended up making headlines for an unexpected reason. The much-awaited gangster drama, starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar, unveiled its trailer in Mumbai on Wednesday, but not before a moment of chaos stole the spotlight.

What happened at the O’Romeo trailer launch?

According to reports, veteran actor Nana Patekar arrived at the venue around 12 PM, well on time for the trailer launch. However, the lead stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri reached the event only at around 1:30 PM. The delay reportedly happened as the actors were busy launching the film’s poster at a nearby cinema.

After waiting for nearly an hour and a half, Nana Patekar chose to leave the venue before the trailer was played. His quiet exit surprised many and quickly became the most talked-about moment of the event.

Social media reacts to Nana’s decision

As news of Nana Patekar walking out spread, social media users were quick to react. Several people supported the senior actor, calling his move justified. One user wrote, “Very good. Senior actors deserve respect. Making them wait this long is not okay.” Another comment read, “Nana Patekar comes from a generation where time and discipline matter. Waiting for 1.5 hours is sheer disrespect.”

Before leaving, Nana was briefly seen posing for photographers, dressed in his trademark kurta-pyjama, calm and composed as ever.

Vishal Bhardwaj addresses the walkout

Director Vishal Bhardwaj later spoke about the incident and clarified that there was no bad blood. Commenting on Nana’s exit, he said, “Agar wo hote to bhot acha, lekin wo apne signature style mein uthe, ki 1 ghanta mujhe wait karaya main ja raha hun.” He further added that the team was not offended, saying this straightforward honesty is exactly what makes Nana Patekar who he is.

About O’Romeo

O’Romeo marks the much-awaited reunion of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj after films like Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon. Apart from Shahid, Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar, the film also stars Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal and Rahul Deshpande.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O’Romeo is slated to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.

Despite the brief drama at the launch, the trailer has generated strong buzz, proving that the film remains one of the most anticipated releases of the year.