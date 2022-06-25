Nandamuri Balakrishna Tests Covid Positive: Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna tested positive for Covid-19. The actor has caught the virus twice; the first time was in August last year. He reportedly has no symptoms and is in good health. A statement was shared by Balakrishna’s team on social media. The actor has been in home isolation for the past two days, and the statement read that he has asked everyone who came in contact with him to get tested. In addition, he asked his followers not to worry as he is doing well.Also Read - BB3 Starrer Nandamuri Balakrishna Gets a Release Date, to Clash With Ravi Teja’s Khiladi

The statement issued on Twitter read, “#NandamuriBalakrishna is tested positive for COVID19 with no symptoms. He is under home isolation following all precautions. He requested the people who met him in past 2 days to get tested and take care. Wishing him a speedy recovery.#NBK (sic).” Also Read - NTR: Mahanayakudu Twitter Review: Second Part of Balakrishna's Film Opens to Positive Response, Fans Find it More Gripping Than First Part

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s official statement:

Nandamuri fans have been wishing the actor a swift recovery and getting well soon wishes ever since the news broke. Directors Bobby, Anil Ravipudu, and Gopichand Malineni have also sent their wishes for a quick recovery. Also Read - NTR Kathanayakudu Leaks Online: Tamil Rockers Leak Nandamuri Balakrishna and Vidya Balan’s Film Hours After Its Release

Nandamuri is the son of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, NT Rama Rao. He has produced several movies, including Simha (2010), Legend (2014), Dictator (2016), Jai Simha (2018), and NTR Kathanayakudu (2019). Additionally, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni are starring in the broad appeal movie NBK107. The movie, which is marketed as a commercial entertainer, has actor Shruti Haasan as the protagonist role and Duniya Vijay as the antagonist.

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Nandamuri Balakrishna!