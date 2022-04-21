Ante Sundaraniki Teaser: Ante Sundaraniki directed by Vivek Atreya is a film starring superstar Nani. The female lead Nazriya Naseem makes her Telugu debut with this film. Maithri Movie Makers, a leading production house in the Telugu cinema industry, introduces the film. Sundar, the story’s protagonist, is played by actor Nani, who is the only male heir to a large Brahmin family. This is why everyone adores and cares for him. Sundar feels compelled to accept every astrologer’s suggestion in order to prevent excessive warmth from family members. This puts him in a lot of trouble. He meets his love Leela Thomas at this time. His moniker suggests that he is a devout Christian. These two families are from different castes and follow different religions. However, this aspect is not emphasised as the film’s central issue.Also Read - Viral Video: Hardik Pandya & His Nani Groove to Pushpa's Srivalli Song, Allu Arjun Reacts | Watch

Actor Nani shared the teaser of the film on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Action took over the first half. Let love and laughter takeover the second 😊♥️ June 10th. 2022 #AnteSundaraniki TEASER

The film stars Rohini, Nadia, Alagham Perumal, and Rahul Ramakrishna. The music was composed by Vivek Sagar, and the cinematography was done by Niket Bommi. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. According to the official website, Adade Sundara will be released on June 10, 2022.

