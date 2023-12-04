Home

Nani Apologises on Displaying Vijay Devarakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Vacation Pics at ‘Hi Nanna’ Event

Hi Nanna Pre-release incident: Nani finally addressed the issue after Vijay Devarakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's holiday photos were screened.

A recent incident occurred at the pre-release event of Hi Nanna held in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The event starred Bollywood diva Mrunal Thakur and Telugu actor Nani. The audience witnessed photos of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on-screen. It was an embarrassing moment for everyone present at the event. Anchor Suma was also criticised for making light of the situation, while Mrunal Thakur appeared astonished. In a recent interview, Nani finally addressed the issue. Here’s what the actor apologised for.

Nani Apologises

During a conversation, Nani was questioned why Vijay and Rashmika’s images were displayed on-screen. To this, he answered, “It’s unfortunate that happened.” The picture was removed even before I realised what was going on. We’re all close friends, and Vijay and Rashmika understand that these things happen. However, if it caused genuine distress to anyone, I and the crew sincerely apologise.”

Here’s a Video of Nani on X clarifying doubts



He also claimed that neither he nor anchor Suma was aware that their images would be utilised, and that they had no idea who did it. “It takes a lot of people to put on an event like that.” This should never have happened. We contacted around to see if we could figure out who had done it. But whoever did it had to be afraid, so we let it go. For us to execute such antics, it’s a movie event, not a gossip website,” the actor stated.

What Happened at the ‘Hi Nanna’ Pre-release Event?

Suma Kanakala, an Indian actor and host, displayed throwback photos of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna at the Hi Nanna event. The fans were taken aback by the situation. While Mrunal Thakur looked astounded, Nani simply smiled. When Suma noticed the photographer nearby, she questioned the photographer, playfully if he was the one who had taken their photos in the Maldives.

Fans expressed their frustration on social media platforms. One of the users wrote, “What a promotional stunt by Team #HiNanna defaming other actors. Shameless @VyraEnts. And these actors should have some common sense, they just laughing. And Suma is one of the worst Anchors.”

Cheap promotional stunts from HiNanna Team

Fans emo hero ni Personal ga Tag chesi Abuse cheyadam

Hero emo Ma #VijayDeverakonda and #RashmikaMandanna personal life ni Events lo use cheyadam

Endhuku ra babu e cheap stunts

collections ravali ante ma hero personal life lagadam pic.twitter.com/GIDfGRtENy — THE CHANTI (@chanticomrade_) November 29, 2023

