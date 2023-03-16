Home

Nani Gives DDLJ And Terminator Reference as Netizen Compares Dasara with Pushpa

Nani recently gave DDLJ and Terminator reference as a netizen compared Dasara with Pushpa and Rangasthalam.

Nani Gives DDLJ And Terminator Reference: Nani’s action-thriller Dasara is getting rave reviews by fans and critics for its intriguing trailer. The actor was hailed for his performance in the supernatural period-drama Shyam Singha Roy. The visuals and action is being praised by netizens and the hype around the film has already created PAN (popular-across-nation) India craze. Nani recently conducted an #AskNani session on social media. He answered candid questions from Twitter users including Dasara’s comparisons with Pushpa and Rangasthalam. Dasara has a reported budget of Rs 100 Crore and has created a lot of buzz among movie buffs with its trailer and first look.

CHECK OUT NANI’S VIRAL TWEETS:

Terminator and ddlj are not same coz both srk and Arnold wear a leather jacket 😉 #AskNani https://t.co/XQ11F543Ja — Nani (@NameisNani) March 15, 2023

My producers are saying otherwise.

Abt the financial profits 🙂

Few times sharing them with me too ☺️#AskNani https://t.co/RPaqyMi7cN — Nani (@NameisNani) March 15, 2023

DASARA ACTOR NANI GIVES SHAH RUKH KHAN AND ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER REFERENCE

A Twitter user asked Nani “#AskNani How Dasara is different from pushpa and Rangasthalam ? And some north audience are ignoring Dasara thinking it is same as kgf. Please bust this myth”. The actor replied with a quote tweet and wrote “Terminator and ddlj are not same coz both srk and Arnold wear a leather jacket 😉 #AskNani.” He also gave a witty reply to a netizen claiming his films not bringing financial profits. The netizen had asked him “Your films are soo good but your films are not getting huge financial profits, any thoughts?” Nani replied and pointed out that “My producers are saying otherwise. Abt the financial profits 🙂 Few times sharing them with me too #AskNani,” adding a smiling emoji.

NANI REVEALS HE HAD TO CONSUME ALCOHOL FOR HIS ROLE IN DASARA

Speaking about his character Dharani in Dasara, Nani told Great Andhra Portal that “There’s an animal instinct in the character. He is wild at times and very innocent at other times. Overall, he is unpredictable. We wanted to start the project immediately, but it got delayed by 4 months for me to get ready, in terms of look and all. During the process, small details are incorporated to further tighten things.” He also revealed that he consumed alcohol for his role and heaped praise on his director Srikanth Odhela. Nani mentioned that “Srikanth is a perfectionist who doesn’t compromise on anything. In some scenes, when I consume the drink, my eyes should become red. We tried non-alcoholic drinks, but we didn’t get the desired result. Then, I had to consume alcohol. If you see a scene in the promo, I drink liquor, drop the bottle on the ground and walk ferociously. My eyes become red immediately, after consuming the drink.”

Dasara releases on Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada on March 30, 2023. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar in key roles.

