Narappa Leaked online for HD Download: Amazon Prime Video’s latest offering Narappa featuring Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani, Rao Ramesh, Nassar has released on July 20. After V, Nishabdham, Narappa is the major Telugu film to get a premiere on OTT space. The film was all set to release in May in theatres, however, it couldn’t happen due to the second wave of the coronavirus. Fans and critics have binged watched Narappa and shared their reviews on the same. They have been pouring love on the Sreekanth Addala directorial. However, there is sad news that on day 1 of release, Narappa has been leaked online in HD quality for free download.Also Read - Toofan Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Narappa is the official remake of the 2019 Tamil film Asuran. It revolves around a farmer who turns against an upper-caste feudal lord in order to protect his family. Directed by Sreekanth Addala, Narappa features Priyamani as the female lead. Karthik Ratnam, Rajeev Kanakala, Nasser, Rao Ramesh, and Ammu Abhirami have played other pivotal roles in the movie. The film’s leak is an issue of concern for the makers as it may affect the TRP rating. Venkatesh’s popular film has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others. Also Read - Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Hindi Dubbed Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers, Telegram and Other Torrent Sites

Narappa also features Karthik Rathnam, Ammu Abhirami, Rajeev Kanakala. Venkatesh has appeared in two roles, that of an aging Narappa and his young self. Also Read - Ray Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Toofan, Ray, Grahan, Fast & Furious 9 Hindi , Sherni,Loki, The Family Man 2, Sardar Ka Grandson, Mumbai Saga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)