Nargis Dutt's Birth Anniversary: Late legendary actor Nargis, whose real name was Fatima Rashid, was born on June 1, 1929. Today marks the 91st birth anniversary of one of the finest actors Nargis Dutt who died at the age of 51 in 1981 due to pancreatic cancer. She was best known for her classic roles in 1957's Mother India, 1951's Awara, 1967's Raat Aur Din and 1955's Shree 420. Nargis won Filmfare Best Actress Award for Mother India in 1958 and the National Film Award for her role in Raat Aur Din in 1968. She was the first film actress to conferred by the Government of India with the Padma Shri title, the fourth highest civilian award in 1958.

Nargis married actor Sunil Dutt after working with him in Mother India. They had three children – Sanjay, Namrata and Priya. On her 91st birth anniversary, let's revisit some of Nargis' old and classic pictures that are as loved as her films.

Remembering one the finest actresses of all time, an iconic leading lady Nargis Dutt:

Nargis' beautiful potrait

Nargis’ black and white potrait

Nargis Dutt gets an autograph from PM Jawaharlal Nehru at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Nargis Dutt in Mother India

Nargis With Dilip Kumar in Andaz

Nargis with Raj Kapoor in Awaara

Nargis Dutt

Nargis Dutt with Sunil Dutt

Nargis Dutt’s family pictures

Nargis passed away a few days before her son Sanjay Dutt made his debut in 1981’s Rocky. In 1982, the Nargis Dutt Memorial Cancer Foundation was established in her memory. The award for a best feature film on national integration in the annual National Film Awards ceremony is called the Nargis Dutt Award in her honor.