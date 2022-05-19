Nargis Fakhri Goes Braless in a Super Hot Photoshoot, Ileana Comments 'Burn Baby Burn...' - See Hot Pics

Actress Nargis Fakhri broke the internet with her new sizzling pictures in a white blazer. The actress, who has been away from mainstream Indian cinema for a long time now, dropped really sexy pictures online. Nargis flaunted that pout and went braless to rock that cool summer blazer with a matching skirt. The actress definitely set the internet on fire with her pictures in the white look that are now going viral on social media.Also Read - Nargis Fakhri Says She Felt 'Unsafe' in Bollywood Due to 'Unprofessionalism'

Nargis, who has previously been in the news for dating former actor Uday Chopra, is a successful model and is seen travelling the world as part of her endorsement duties. In her latest pictures, she seems to have skipped on any piece of jewellery while keeping her hair messy and rusty. The actress further applied a nude lip shade and kept the rest of the makeup quite subtle.

While sharing the pictures on Instagram, Nargis wrote, “Everyday is another chance to change your life..

Have you read atomic habits? Small habits compound into big transformations. Success is the product of daily habits (sic)"

Nargis received many appreciative comments on her post on Instagram. While her friend and fellow actress Ileana D’Cruz wrote ‘Burn baby burrrrnnnnnn’ and added lots of fire emojis, other people also wrote how she is slaying in that photoshoot.

Nargis also recently did a photoshoot for an Indian designer by wearing an embellished pink coloured lehenga. The actress is blessed with a fabulous body and has still got many fans back in India. Nargis had debuted in Bollywood alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Imtiaz Ali’s popular movie – Rockstar. She played the role of a Kashmiri student in the film who gets diagnosed with a life-threatening disease. Your thoughts on her new hot photoshoot?