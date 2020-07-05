Leaving space enthusiasts smitten, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration shared a stunning 10-year timelapse of the Sun’s outermost atmospheric layer – the corona by keeping an unblinking watch over it for a decade. As of June 2020, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory had been watching the Sun non-stop and from its orbit in space around the Earth, the SDO had gathered 425 million high-resolution images of the Sun. Also Read - Space Tourism Goes Extra as THIS US Company Undertakes to Fly People to Edge of Space

Countless new discoveries about the workings of our closest star and how it influences the solar system, enabled after amassing 20 million gigabytes of data over the past 10 years. Showing the rise and fall in activity that occurs as a part of the Sun's 11-year solar cycle, SDO shared the incredible video with notable events like transiting planets and eruptions.

Compiling one photo of the Sun's corona every hour, NASA shared the video on its social media handle where a decade of the Sun is condensed into 61 minutes. In a statement released by the space agency, it elaborated that "the dark frames in the video are caused by Earth or the Moon eclipsing SDO as they pass between the spacecraft and the Sun. A longer blackout in 2016 was caused by a temporary issue with the AIA instrument that was successfully resolved after a week. The images where the Sun is off-center were observed when SDO was calibrating its instruments."