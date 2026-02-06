Home

Naseeruddin Shah alleges he was disinvited ‘at the last minute’ from Mumbai University event over political views: ‘I challenge…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, controversies and debates are almost an everyday affair. However, they tend to grab far greater attention when a celebrated name becomes part of the narrative. Something similar unfolded recently when veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, an artist who has earned immense respect over decades, found himself at the centre of a controversy.

Known for his fearless opinions and extraordinary body of work, the actor revealed that he was disinvited from a Mumbai University event at the very last minute. Describing the experience as both shocking and hurtful, Shah shared that he had been looking forward to interacting with students before this shocking incident occurred.

Naseeruddin Shah Says He Was Disinvited

Naseeruddin expressed that he was excited to attend the event organised by the university’s Urdu department on February 1. However, he was informed late on the night of January 31 that his presence was no longer required.

Sharing his experience, the actor wrote, “The Jashn-e-Urdu organised by the Urdu department of Mumbai University for February 1, from which I was disinvited at the last moment, was an event I was greatly looking forward to because it meant interacting with students. The university, after informing me that I needn’t attend (on the night of January 31, and giving no reason for it, forget an apology) obviously considered this not insulting enough. So they decided to rub a little salt in by announcing to the audience that I had refused to be there,” he wrote.

Actor Puts Forward A Challenge

The actor further alleged that the university later told the audience that he had refused to attend. Responding to the reported statement, Shah added, “It’s not really surprising they didn’t have the courage to state the truth – that I ‘openly make statements against the country’, (if they were covert I suppose that would be all right) or, at least, that’s what a senior university official reportedly said. If he’s not merely toeing the line and actually believes that statement, I hereby challenge the gentleman in question to produce one single statement of mine in which I run down my country,” he added.

About Naseeruddin Shah’s Films and Upcoming Work

Known for critically acclaimed films such as Nishant, Aakrosh, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Masoom, and Sparsh, among many others, he will next be seen in Assi. The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi is set to release in theatres on February 20.

Additionally, he also has Imtiaz Ali’s new film in which he will be seen with Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari. The movie will hit theatres on June 12.

