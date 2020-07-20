Legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah turns 70-year-old today, July 20, 2020. When one looks at the life of him, the kind of films he does, the personal life he’s had, one can conclude that that’s one actor whose life can actually be a made into a film. He has acted in over 100 films and received recognization for his performances in films like Aakrosh, Chakra, Sparsh, Iqbal, and others. He directed the 2006 Bollywood film, Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota, starring Irrfan Khan and Konkana Sen Sharma. He began his acting career playing Vishwan in the 1975 Hindi film, Nishant. Also Read - Watch Xerxes Irani Show How to Exercise Correctly as You Stay at Home During Lockdown

Naseeruddin has appeared in a number of beautiful films, and plays, proving his mettle in Bollywood, art cinema, theatre, Mollywood, and even internationally. So on the occasion of the actor's 70th birthday today, you can watch his brilliant performances on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney +Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro – 1983- Amazon Prime

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro film is directed by Kundan Shah and produced by NFDC. It is a dark satire on the rampant corruption in Indian politics, bureaucracy, news media and business, and stars an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik, Bhakti Barve and Neena Gupta.

Ishqiya- Amazon Prime

The film revolves around Khalujan (Naseeruddin Shah) and Babban (Arshad Warsi), two rogues, fall in love with Krishna (Vidya Balan), their friend’s widow. However, Krishna manipulates them into carrying out her bidding for her selfish gain.

Zero KMS – Zee5

Zero KMS is a ZEE5 Original series starring Naseeruddin Shah, Tanmay Dhanania, Satyadeep Mishra, Mukul Chaddha and Vaibhavi Upadhyaya. Incarcerated for a decade for a crime he never committed, Arjun finally has a shot at freedom. However, he soon finds himself in the midst of a flesh-trafficking racket that threatens his entire family’s existence. Can one man defeat systematic evil?

The Tashkent Files – Zee5

The Tashkent Files is a critically acclaimed 2019 mystery film starring Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Shweta Basu Prasad, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi, Vinay Pathak, and Pankaj Tripathi. This conspiracy thriller revolves around the mysterious death of former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and attempts to uncover if any foul play was involved. So get ready for a gripping suspense drama that dares to question the big cover-up in Indian politics, according to Cineblitz, and that reveals several lesser-known details about Shastriji’s death that come as a shocking eye-opener

Aakrosh -1980 – Disney+ Hotstar

Aakrosh is one of the rare arthouse films to come out of Bollywood, a defence lawyer (Naseeruddin Shah) goes up against his public prosecutor mentor (Amrish Puri), who belongs to a scheduled tribe, to fight for a fellow tribesman (Om Puri) who’s been accused of murdering his wife. Lauded for its examination of caste discrimination and social injustice. The late Om stands accused of domestic violence.

Maqbool – Disney+ Hotstar

Maqbool directed by Vishal Bhardwaj kicked off what would become his Shakespeare trilogy with this adaptation of Macbeth set in the Mumbai underworld, starring Irrfan Khan in the conflicted titular role, Tabu in the role of the ambitious Lady Macbeth, Pankaj Kapur as the king, and Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah in the gender-flipped roles of the Weird Sisters.

Waiting – Netflix

An elderly psychology professor (Naseeruddin Shah) and a young advertising agent (Kalki Koechlin) befriend and comfort each other after they find themselves in similar situations at a hospital: waiting on their respective comatose partners in the film Waiting.

A Wednesday- Netflix

A Wednesday is directed by Neeraj Pandey. It stars Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in the lead. The film depicts an about-to-retire police commissioner narrating a sequence of events that unfolded on a particular Wednesday.