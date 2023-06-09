Home

Naseeruddin Shah Clarifies His ‘Sindhi no Longer Spoken in Pakistan’ Remark, Pakistani Actor Adnan Siddiqui Hails Him

Naseeruddin Shah recently clarified his 'Sindhi no longer spoken in Pakistan' remark after receiving backlash from netizens.

Naseeruddin Shah Clarifies His Statement on ‘Sindhi’ Language: Naseeruddin Shah is being lauded one again for his acting prowess in Taj: Divided by Blood Season 2. The veteran actor who plays emperor Akbar is being hailed for his powerful performance. Shah is known for his versatility and many actors and filmmakers consider him as an institution of acting. The veteran is also loved by cinephiles as he never shies away from speaking his mind and calling a spade a spade. However, recently one of his statements seems to have offended a section of people, especially those living in Pakistan. The Taj: Divided by Blood actor has now clarified his remarks and also admitted his mistake.

NASEERUDDIN SHAH CLARIFIES HIS REMARK ON ‘SINDHI’ LANGUAGE

In one of his interviews, Shah had claimed that Sindhi language is no longer spoken in Pakistan. However, after being lambasted by netizens, the actor posted a clarification note on Facebook. Shah wrote, “Two completely unnecessary controversies seem to have erupted. over things I’ve said recently. One regarding my misstatement about the Sindhi language in Pakistan. I was in error there. The second over what I’m supposed to have said about the relationship between Marathi and Farsi. My exact words were “many Marathi words are of Farsi origin.” My intention was not to run down the Marathi language but to talk of how diversity enriches all cultures Urdu itself is a mix of Hindi Farsi Turkish and Arabic. English has borrowed words from all European languages not to mention Hindustani and I suppose that is true of every language spoken on earth.”

CHECK OUT PAKISTANI ACTOR ADNAN SIDDIQUI’S VIRAL TWEET ON NASEERUDDIN SHAH:

Apologising for a mistake is indeed a true testament to a person’s character and intellect. Naseer sahib’s recent gesture has only deepened my admiration for him. It takes strength and humility to acknowledge one’s errors and take responsibility for them. pic.twitter.com/fX8T3M11mV — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) June 8, 2023



PAKISTANI ACTOR ADNAN SIDDIQUI PRAISES NASEERUDDIN SHAH

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, who has earlier slammed Bollywood for misrepresentation of Pakistan heaped praise on the thespian. He shared the veteran, statement on his Twitter handle and captioned his quote tweet as, “Apologising for a mistake is indeed a true testament to a person’s character and intellect. Naseer sahab’s recent gesture has only deepened my admiration for him. It takes strength and humility to acknowledge one’s errors and take responsibility for them.”

