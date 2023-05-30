Home

Naseeruddin Shah Comments on Aryan Khan’s Arrest And The Message it Gave, Says ‘Muslim Hate is Popular’

Naseeruddin Shah makes strong statements in his latest interview. He says the stars don't speak on the important issues because they fear personal harassment. He also comments on Aryan Khan's arrest and how it itended at giving a larger message in the country.

Naseeruddin Shah says Muslim hate in country is popular today (Photo: IANS/ AFP)

Naseeruddin Shah’s interview: Actor Naseeruddin Shah says Muslim hate is ‘fashionable’ in the country today. In an interview promoting his ZEE5 period drama ‘Taj: Reign of Revenge‘, the 72-year-old talked about the Hindi film industry being scared to comment on important issues. He said there have been filmmakers who never cared for the masses and made progressive movies but the atmosphere today is not conducive for stars and filmmakers to speak their minds.

The veteran actor was quoted by PTI in an interview as he mentioned the arrest of Aryan Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son in a drugs case in 2021. Shah, who has been a vocal critic of the BJP-led central government, commented on Aryan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau and called it a ‘message’. He said the young man was arrested because the government wanted to show how they can spare no one. Adding that the celebs fear personal attacks on them and their family members if they speak out, Shah said, “I think they all are scared of the amount they have to lose and the personal harassment. I think the imprisonment of young Aryan Khan was a message that if we can do this (to) Shah Rukh (Khan) we can do it to anybody, so watch out. That was the message.”

Naseeruddin Shah, who is one of the most respected and celebrated actors in the country, mentioned the ongoing wrestlers’ protest against the Wrestling Federation Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is accused of sexually harassing many women. The veteran actor said the industry is known to stay silent such issues. “But when has the Hindi film industry ever rolled up its sleeves and tackled a subject which is crying out to be tackled? Will anyone make a film on these girl wrestlers, who brought us medals…? Will anyone dare make a film? Because they are scared of the repercussions. It is nothing new that the Hindi film industry is keeping mum on important issues, they always have,” he went on.

Shah also recalled how when he speaks his mind in the media, he gets a flight ticket to Pakistan. The actor called the situation ‘scary’ and said he fears ‘for the future of the country’ which is ‘heading backward’.

