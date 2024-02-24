Home

Naseeruddin Shah Goes Berserk at Delhi Airport as Fans Try to Click Selfie, Viral Video Surfaces

Naseeruddin Shah was exiting from the Delhi airport when fans tried to hound him for a selfie and he started yelling at them. Check the actor's viral video here.

New Delhi: Actor Naseeruddin Shah touched down in Delhi this morning and something about his arrival didn’t go well with him. The veteran actor got pissed with the fans who followed him for a selfie as he made his exit from the Delhi airport on Saturday morning. A video of the actor is going viral in which he is seen scolding the fans (or photographers?) who ask him for a photo.

Shah got himself entirely covered in a woollen shirt, a mask, a cap and a shawl – probably to hide from the crowd. However, a few fans managed to recognise him and started clicking his pictures and requested him for a selfie. The actor didn’t particularly seem in a good mood and he told them to stay away. Shah told them they were spoiling his mood and they should understand something at once. “Mood kharab kar diya aap logo ne. Samajhte nahi hain aap log ek dafa baat… [You’ve spoiled my mood. Why don’t you understand something at once],” he said.

Watch Naseeruddin Shah scolding fans at Delhi airport:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood chamak dhamak (@bollywood_chamak_dhamak)

As shown in the video, the fans and the paparazzi told the actor that they would go away and would not ask him for a photo. However, the actor didn’t seem in a better mood and kept walking furiously. The actor was carrying a book in one hand as he made his way towards the parking area outside the Delhi airport.

In his statement recently, Shah criticised the Hindi film industry and said he doesn’t like to watch Hindi films nowadays since they all look the same. He said we should stop taking pride in the fact that our cinema is 100 years old because there’s nothing good or new that we are making right now.

Meanwhile, Naseeruddin Shah will commence shooting for his upcoming film ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’ which also stars Vijay Varma, Sharib Hashmi and Fatima Sana Shaikh in important roles. It is the production debut of designer Manish Malhotra and will be directed by Vibhu Puri. The film also marks the reunion of writer-lyricist duo lyricist-music composer duo Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj who will be responsible for curating the music for the film.

Your thoughts on Shah’s viral video from the airport?

