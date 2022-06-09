Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has strongly reacted to the recent remarks of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad which drew massive international blowback. Amid global condemnation, Naseeruddin Shah on Wednesday said he hopes good sense prevails and the ‘hate wave’ against Muslims dissipates even if that doesn’t happen in his lifetime.Also Read - Prophet Row: Asaduddin Owaisi, Yati Narsinghanand Booked by Delhi Police Over Inflammatory Statements

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naseeruddin Shah (@naseeruddin49)



In an interview to a news channel, the National Award winner also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in and “stop this poison from spreading”. “I would appeal to him (PM) to knock some good sense into these people. If he believes what was said at the ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Rishikesh, then he should say so. If he does not, then he should say so,” he said. Also Read - Prophet Remarks Row: Delhi Police Registers FIRs Against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal And Others

Naseeruddin Shah also expressed his views on Nupur Sharma saying, ‘She is not a fringe element as they claim. She is a national spokesperson.’ It is not possible that what she said was without the approval from the top,” he added. Also Read - Kanpur on Alert After Violence: Section 144 Imposed, City Divided Into 5 Security Zones | Key Points

Earleir, the BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.