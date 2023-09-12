Home

Naseeruddin Shah Takes a Dig at Gadar 2 Success: ‘It’s Disturbing And Harmful…’

Amid Gadar 2's success, actor Naseeruddin Shah showed disappointment in how such films get ‘massively popular’. Check his controversial statement here.

Naseeruddin Shah’s Latest Interview: Actor Naseeruddin Shah has always been vocal about his thoughts and seen taking a political stand. He has been in the controversy for his direct statements on Hindi films and its filmmakers. In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, the 72-year-old talked about the filmmakers of Gadar 2, The Kashmir Files, and The Kerala Story who are doing something really harmful. While the whole world enjoyed watching Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 after waiting for over 23 years, Naseeruddin Shah showed disappointment in how such films get ‘massively popular’.

Gadar 2’s Success

Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 did exceptionally well at the box office, and it continues to run at the box office even after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was released on September 7. Gadar 2’s total collection is Rs 514.60 crore. Veteran actor Naseeruddin, who has worked for over five decades, shared his thoughts on Gadar 2’s success and other recent Bollywood films that have been made. He took a dig at storylines and expressed these movies are not the kind of work that would be appreciated in the future.

Shah stressed that filmmakers Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta must continue with the films they make as that’s the quality of cinema and the kind of work is loved. Naseeruddin mentioned that they should not stop making this kind of work, even if the audience is not watching their movies right now.

Naseeruddin Shah Trolled Gadar 2, The Kashmir Files And The Kerala Story

Naseeruddin Shah was quoted saying, “Now the more jingoist you are the more popular you become because this is what has been ruling this country. It’s not enough to love your country but beat drums about it and you have to create imaginary enemies. What these people don’t realise is that what they are doing is very harmful. In fact, films like Kerala Story and Gadar 2, I haven’t seen them but I know what they are about, it’s disturbing that films like Kashmir Files are so massively popular whereas films made by Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, and Hansal Mehta, who are trying to portray the truth of their times don’t get seen. But it’s important that these filmmakers don’t lose heart and continue telling stories.”

Shah is frightened to see how Gadar 2 makers are praising all the wrong things in the film. He added, “They will be responsible for posterity. A hundred years later people will see Bheed and they will also see Gadar 2 and see which one portrays the truth of our times because film is the only medium that could do that. It’s hard to resort to abstraction and capture life as it is. So regressive is a pretty mild word for what’s going on – it’s frightening that filmmakers are being coopted into making films that praise all the wrong things and run down other communities for no reason at all. It’s a dangerous trend.”

