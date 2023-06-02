Home

‘Naseeruddin Shah’s Niyat is Not Right’: Manoj Tiwari Slams Actor’s Harsh Criticism of ‘The Kerala Story’

Naseeruddin Shah's criticism of 'The Kerala Story' hasn't sit right with Manoj Tiwari who thinks the veteran actor shouldn't have mentioned 'Nazi Germany' in his statements.

Manoj Tiwari on Naseeruddin Shah's comments on The Kerala Story (Photo: IANS)

Manoj Tiwari slams Naseeruddin Shah: BJP leader and actor Manoj Tiwari says Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘intentions’ are not good following his criticism of ‘The Kerala Story‘. The veteran actor recently spoke about the success of the Sudipto Sen directorial and compared it to the kind of films that were made in Nazi Germany to propagate Hitler’s ideologies. Commenting on the same, Tiwari said Shah could go to court if he has a problem with ‘The Kerala Story‘.

In a conversation with India Today, the former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant said, “He is a good actor but Naseeruddin ki niyat achi nahi hai (Naseeruddin’s intent is not right). I say this with a heavy heart.” Tiwari added that the 72-year-old actor never objected to the blatant objectification of women in the movies. He also claimed that ‘The Kerala Story‘ is a ‘factual’ film.

NOT GOOD AS AN INDIAN: MANOJ TIWAI ON NASEERUDDIN SHAH’S STATEMENTS

The BJP leader said, “When films were made that showed a guy sitting at a shop and passing remarks about a woman, Nasir sahab had nothing to say. ‘The Kerala Story‘ and ‘The Kashmir Files‘ were based on facts. If he has a problem with it, he can go to court. It is very easy to talk. The way he has identified himself, it is not good as an Indian and as a human being.”

Earlier, while speaking about the impact of ‘The Kerala Story‘ on the audience, Shah told India Today that he wouldn’t see ‘The Kerala Story‘ because he has read enough about it. The actor called it a ‘dangerous tren’ and said: “we seem to be heading the way of Nazi Germany where in Hitler’s time, the filmmakers were co-opted, attempted to be co-opted, by the supreme leader to make films praising him and what he has done for the countrymen, and running down the Jewish community.”

Meanwhile, ‘The Kerala Story‘ has earned over Rs 230 crore at the Box Office.

