Naseeruddin Shah’s Role in Arthouse Films And Theatre Which Revolutionised Indian Cinema

A relook at Naseeruddin Shah's role in arthouse films and theatre which revolutionised Indian cinema.

Naseeruddin Shah’s Role in Arthouse Films And Theatre: Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most revered actors of Indian cinema who has created an unmatchable and unique legacy over the years. The veteran has worked in Hindi, regional and foreign films and proved his acting prowess irrespective of the length of his role. Time and again Naseeruddin has proven his versatility as a thespian. In most of his interviews the Taj: Divided By Blood actor has stated that his focus has been towards the craft instead of ‘success’ or ‘failure’. On his 73rd birthday, a relook at how the actor redefined art and cinema with his work in movies and theatre.

NASERUDDIN SHAH SET A NEW BENCHMARK WITH HIS ARTISTRY

Naseeruddin is popular among the millenials and Gen Z for portraying Gulfam Hasan in Sarfarosh, the stupid, common man in Neeraj Pandey’s A Wednesday, Iftikhar in Ishkiya and Narayan Khobre in Kuttey. However, the veteran actor is far beyond his filmography of arthouse cinema. His work in theatre not only contributed towards keeping the medium going in India but also had an essential role in making him a better and experienced actor. As opposed to acting in movies, theatre is done in front of live audiences. Those who are able to perform scenes without any retakes have mastered acting in plays. Naseeruddin and Benjamin Gillani formed a theatre group called Motley Productions. The duo worked in Samuel Bucket’s Indian adaptation titled Waiting For Godot. It was the first play of Motley Productions and ran for three years at Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai. The veteran has often acted in both commercial and arthouse cinema, but when it comes to theatre, it is more about his passion for the art form.

NASEERUDDIN SHAH INSPIRED A GENERATION OF NEW-AGE FILMMAKERS

Naseeruddin has worked in many films and series that setup a benchmark for filmmakers and actors. Be it Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana or Vicky Kaushal, all have idolized Naseeruddin as their role model in experimental cinema and bold storytelling. One of the most noted works of the veteran was then theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan’s play Mahatma Vs Gandhi. It was based in the relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and his son Harilal Gandhi. While Naseeruddin essayed the role of the Father of the Nation, KK Menon played Harilal. It was also the latter’s debut in theatrical plays. The veteran later portrayed Gandhi in Kamal Haasan’s period-drama Hey Ram. Another most prominent play of the actor is The Father which is adapted from the same playwright’s story with similar title as in the Anthony Hopkins starrer Oscar nominated film. Aahana Kumra played the veteran’s daughter in the Indian adaptation of the play by Florian Zeller.

NASEERUDDIN SHAH MENTORED MANY ACTORS

Naseeruddin has also trained some of the most underrated yet terrific actors like Aahana and Randeep Hooda. His contribution towards mainstream cinema, shorts films, television and web series or his all-time passion theatre is endless. Apart from getting better at his craft, the veteran has also set a benchmark for aspiring young actors and filmmakers. He started at a time when arthouse cinema had very few takers. Today, when OTT platforms have enough space for diverse and unique content, Naseeruddin’s attempt at choosing non-conventional scripts has paid off.

The actor was last seen in Aasman Bhardwaj’s noir-thriller Kuttey. He also acted in the web series such as – Taj: Divided By Blood, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo and Charlie Chopra.

