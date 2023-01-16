Home

Entertainment

Nasir Faraaz Dies: Bollywood Lyricist Known For ‘Zindagi Do Pal Ki’, ‘Koi Tumsa Nahin’ No More

Nasir Faraaz Dies: Bollywood Lyricist Known For ‘Zindagi Do Pal Ki’, ‘Koi Tumsa Nahin’ No More

Nasir Faraaz, Known For Penning Lyrics For 'Zindagi Do Pal Ki', 'Koi Tumsa Nahin' Dies at the age of 86.

Nasir Faraaz Dies Bollywood Lyricist Known For ‘Zindagi Do Pal Ki’, ‘Koi Tumsa Nahin’ No More

Bollywood lyrist Nasir Faraaz, who is known for his work in films like Kites, Krrish, Kaabil, died at the age of 86. The news of his demise was shared by Mujtaba Aziz Naza on his Facebook page. “Aaj Nasir Faraaz Saheb humare beech nahi rahe ..Unki Pehchan Indian Film industry ke Maane hue Lyricists mein hoti hai, Mere Nasir Saheb se 12 Saal ki Shanasaayi thi , Humne Bajirao Mastani 2015 aur Haemolymph 2022 jaise films mein Ek saath yaadgar Kaam kiya ,Mere liye wo Ek buzurg hone ke Alawa mere Dost aur Hamdard bhi the .. Insaan ki Zindagi mein Kuch aisi Shakhsiyaat hoti hain jinse hum Ladhte Jhagadte bhi hain aur unke Rooth jaane se Hume Fark bhi padhta hai ..Meri Zindagi mein Nasir saheb un Shakhsiyaat mein se the .. Ye Humari Aakhri Tasveer hai unke saath .. May His soul Rest in peace🙏🏼❤️😭”.

Faraaz had penned the popular romantic track ‘Dil Kyu Ye Mera’ from Kites which was voiced by the late Bollywood singer KK. His other popular work includes the tracks ‘Zindagi Do Pal Ki’ and ‘Kaabil Hoon’ from Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kites and Kaabil.

May his soul rest in peace.