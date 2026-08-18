Naslen, Mamitha Baiju’s Premalu removed from OTT after Veer Pahariya starrer Prem Keetanu teaser release, netizens fume: ‘No remake can…’

The sudden disappearance of Premalu from its streaming platform has caught viewers’ attention just as Prem Keetanu begins building momentum with its new teaser. The development has sparked comparisons between the original and its upcoming Hindi adaptation.

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Premalu goes off OTT after Prem Keetanu teaser release (PC: Twitter)

The Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu has suddenly become the centre of an online debate after disappearing from its OTT platform. The development came shortly after the teaser of its Hindi remake Prem Keetanu was released and viewers began comparing the two films. Starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the original, Premalu developed a strong following for its humour, youthful romance and relatable characters. The Hindi adaptation features Veer Pahariya in the lead along with Aafiya Sayed and Aparshakti Khurana.

Why was Premalu removed from OTT?

Premalu had been available on JioHotstar in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. Its sudden removal has surprised fans because the Hindi remake is now attracting attention following the release of its teaser. The Telugu dubbed version of the Malayalam film continues to be available on Aha.

The timing has led to speculation among viewers who feel that the original should have remained accessible while the remake builds its own audience. However there has been no official explanation about why the film was removed from the platform.

Prem Keetanu teaser gets a mixed response

The teaser of Prem Keetanu was released on Monday and received a mixed response online. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film follows the basic premise of Premalu but makes some changes to the story. Unlike the Malayalam film where the central characters meet later in life the Hindi version introduces them during their college years.

Veer Pahariya leads the cast with Aafiya Sayed and Aparshakti Khurana also playing key roles. Some viewers felt the teaser looked different enough from Premalu to raise questions about how closely the remake would follow the original.

Fans question removal of the original

The OTT decision became a bigger talking point after viewers watched the teaser. One viewer described removing the original as “absolute nonsense” while another questioned why Premalu had to be taken off the platform. A section of fans also argued that the Hindi remake would struggle to recreate what made the Malayalam film special. One reaction summed up that frustration by saying that no remake could match even “1%” of what Premalu achieved. One also drew comparison between Naslen and Veer, referencing the iconic line from Hollywood cult classic, The GodFather- Part 1 and wrote, “Look how they massacred my boy!!”

Another viewer asked for the original to return to a streaming platform. The reactions show that the issue is not only about the remake but also about the strong emotional connection audiences have with the Malayalam version.

See users reactions here

Removing #Premalu from the official streaming service is really absurd. No remake can match even 1% of what #Premalu achieved. ❤️ — Sarath Babu (@sn_sarathbabu) August 17, 2026

They completely massacred My Favorite PREMALU pic.twitter.com/dWmvEZInz4 — Cine Station (@CineStationINC) August 17, 2026

Look how they massacred my boy!! pic.twitter.com/CLdeskwmjc — Cine Bae (@Cinebae_) August 17, 2026

‍ ye remake kyu banate hai bro…accha banao like Drishyam or just don’t…people from other parts of the country effing judge us for this troll like content…hum nahi dekhte ghatiya gandi copies…only good OG content for us ‍♀️ — Gia (@mallikadilfareb) August 17, 2026

What made Premalu so popular?

Released in 2024 Premalu was directed by Girish AD and featured Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The story follows young Malayalis who move to Hyderabad for work and gradually find friendship and romance in an unfamiliar city.

The film also featured Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, Shyam Mohan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Mathew Thomas and Althaf Salim. Its easy-going humour and natural chemistry between the leads helped it connect strongly with younger audiences.

The 2024 Malayalam romantic comedy became a massive global blockbuster, made on a modest budget of Rs 3–9 crore, it leveraged exceptional word-of-mouth publicity to gross an estimated Rs 136.25 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films ever.