Home

Entertainment

Natalie Portman Struggles to Save Her Marriage After Husband Benjamin Millepied Cheats on Her

Natalie Portman Struggles to Save Her Marriage After Husband Benjamin Millepied Cheats on Her

The 'Black Swan' star Natalie Portman is battling to salvage her marriage which has been rocked by allegations that her husband, Benjamin Millepied, has cheated on her with a younger woman.

Natalie Portman Struggles to Save Her Marriage After Husband Benjamin Millepied Cheats on Her

Natalie Portman Struggles to Save Her Marriage: The ‘Black Swan’ star Natalie Portman is battling to salvage her marriage which has been rocked by allegations that her husband, Benjamin Millepied, has cheated on her with a younger woman. The 41-year-old Oscar winning star has been married to 45-year-old dancer and choreographer Benjamin – who is French – since 2012, reports Mirror.co.uk. Together the couple share two children, 11-year-old son Aleph, and six-year-old daughter Amalia, who they have raised in both Paris and Los Angeles. However, the marriage between the Hollywood star and her dancer husband has been rocked by reports he cheated on her with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Etienne.

A source told Page Six: “They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family. She is incredibly private. Her biggest focus right now is protecting the kids.” As per Mirror.co.uk, reports suggest Natalie and Benjamin’s marriage has been on the rocks since November last year. While the Cannes Film Festival release of her latest film sparked further speculation that all is not well as many noted that Benjamin was nowhere to be seen on the red carpets while Natalie was out promoting the project.

You may like to read

Photographs later emerged showing Benjamin and Natalie kissing in public while in Paris following the Cannes festival. And the pair were also spotted together at one of the French dates of Beyonce’s current Renaissance World Tour. But French magazine Voici published an article suggesting Benjamin and Camille have been spending time together. It reported: “In early March, the star of the ‘Star Wars’ saga discovered that her husband was having an affair with a young woman.”

Trending Now

They also report that Benjamin and Camille were spotted entering the same building before emerging two hours later, and 10 minutes apart. A source told the outlet: “He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together.”

Natalie and Benjamin met on the set of the film ‘Black Swan’ in early 2009 – the film which landed Natalie her Academy Award and Benjamin worked on the film as a choreographer.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES