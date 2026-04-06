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Natasa Stankovic shares unseen pic with Hardik Pandyas mom amid his dating rumours with Mahieka Sharma

Natasa Stankovic shares unseen pic with Hardik Pandya’s mom amid his dating rumours with Mahieka Sharma

A new photo shared by Natasa Stankovic has sparked curiosity among fans, adding to ongoing discussions about Hardik Pandya’s personal life.

Natasa Stankovic recently caught everyone’s attention after sharing a rare family picture on social media. The post featured a warm moment with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s mother, Nalini Pandya, along with their son Agastya. This update surprised many as it came after their much-talked-about separation. Fans quickly noticed the emotional value of this post and started discussing what it could mean for their current equation. Image spread widely online and added new layer to ongoing conversations around their personal lives.

What makes this photo so special?

This picture stands out because it shows a rare moment after a divorce. Natasa Stankovic has mostly stayed private about her life since the separation. Seeing her with former family members again, especially with Nalini Pandya, gave fans a glimpse of a continued bond. Their son Agastya also appeared in the photo, which made it even more meaningful. It reflects sense of connection that still exists beyond relationship status.

See Natasa Stankovic’s viral picture here

How has the life of Natasa Stankovic changed after the separation?

After parting ways in July 2024, Natasa Stankovic chose to focus on personal space and motherhood. She has been spending time with Agastya and keeping circle limited. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya continued his cricket journey and remained in the headlines due to both professional and personal updates. Despite changes, this recent post suggests that mutual respect between families continues, especially for their child.

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What is Hardik Pandya’s current relationship status?

After divorce, Hardik Pandya has been linked with actress-model Mahieka Sharma. Reports suggest they were first spotted together in 2025. Since then their appearances during matches and public outings have fueled speculation. Mahieka Sharma was also seen supporting him during major tournaments including this years T20 World Cup finale which strengthened these rumours further.

About Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged in January 2020 and tied knot during lockdown period. Same year they welcomed their son Agastya. Couple even renewed vows in 2023 in grand celebration. However in July 2024 they officially announced separation after four years of marriage which came as shock for fans.

Why this moment matters to fans?

For followers and fans, this post brings sense of positivity. It shows maturity in handling personal changes while keeping family values intact. Even as rumours around Hardik Pandya continue to grow, this picture reminds everyone that certain bonds go beyond headlines and remain strong with time.

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