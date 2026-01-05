National Award–winner Rajesh Mapuskar on India’s first fully AI-generated film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 'AI is not taking...'

Indian cinema is stepping into completely new territory, and filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar is leading the way. The National Award-winning director is all set to release Chiranjeevi Hanuman, The Eternal, India’s first fully AI-generated theatrical film. The film will hit theatres later this year on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, marking a historic moment for the industry.

For Rajesh, this project is not just about technology, but about courage. “This opportunity has come my way, and I feel chosen to do this,” he says. “I like the challenge of diving into the unknown and seeing what I can do with it.”

How is AI different from animation?

When asked to explain the difference between animation and AI, Rajesh puts it in simple terms. In animation, filmmakers control everything, every expression, every muscle movement, every frame. AI, however, works differently.

“AI is like another brain working alongside you,” he explains. “Sometimes it won’t behave exactly how you want. But at times, it surprises you with something you never imagined. It feels like a breathing person creating with you.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

This unpredictability, according to him, is both the challenge and the magic of AI-driven storytelling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajesh Mapuskar (@mapuskar)

Is AI really a threat to human jobs?

With growing fears around AI replacing human jobs, Rajesh strongly disagrees. Based on his experience, he believes AI will only speed up processes, not replace people.

“It’s about who is controlling whom,” he says. “If you let AI control you, that’s a problem. But if you control AI, it becomes a powerful tool.”

He adds that even with AI, filmmaking still needs human effort. His current generative crew has over 200 people working behind the scenes. “AI cannot replace collective human creativity. It needs it,” he says firmly.

What did Rajesh learn from other AI projects?

Rajesh closely followed the response to the AI web series Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh and admits that audience feedback matters deeply in projects involving new technology.

“When technology is evolving, you have to listen carefully,” he shares. “I read feedback for that show and even for my teaser. It helps me understand what worked, what didn’t, and where I can do better.”

Using those learnings, Rajesh says he is now shaping his own vision for Chiranjeevi Hanuman.

Is AI the future of filmmaking?

Rajesh believes the industry has no choice but to accept AI, not as a threat, but as a partner. “We need to welcome AI, shake hands with it, and use it to tell better stories,” he says.

At its heart, Chiranjeevi Hanuman, The Eternal, is not about technology, but emotion. “This film is my take on Hanumanji’s inner journey,” Rajesh explains. “AI comes later. Story comes first.”

For him, the goal isn’t to make the best AI film, but to make a meaningful film. And that, he believes, will always matter more.