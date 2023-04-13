National Award-Winning Actor Uttara Baokar Dies at 79 Due to Prolonged Illness

Home

Veteran actor and theatre artist Uttara Baokar died at the age of 79 in Pune city of Maharashtra following a prolonged illness, sources close to her family said. Uttara Baokar, who was ailing for the last one year, breathed her last at a hospital on Tuesday. Her last rites were performed on Wednesday morning, they said.

Uttara Baokar, who studied acting at the National School of Drama (NSD), played various roles in different plays such as Padmavati in Mukyhamantri, Mena in Mena Gurjari, Desdemona in Shakespeare’s Othello, mother in playwright Girish Karnad’s Tughlaq, among others.

Several celebrities took to their social media handles to mourn the demise of the veteran actor. Manoj Joshi shard her old photo and wrote, “Demise of Uttara Baokar Ji is an irreparable loss to Indian Film Industry. Deeply pained by her demise. ॐ शांति”. CINTAA’s official Twitter handle remembers Uttara. “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Uttara Baokar (Member since 1999). #condolence #condolencias #restinpeace #rip #uttarabaokar #condolencemessage #heartfelt #cintaa @amubehl @odiekhan @actormanojjoshi @jitenmukhi555 @abhhaybhaargava @huda_javedd”.



Uttara Baokar came into the limelight following her role in Govind Nihlani’s movie Tamas. She also acted in Sumitra Bhave’s feature films. Filmmaker Sunil Sukthankar said he worked in around eight feature films with her and his long-time collaborator Sumitra Bhave used to reckon her as an actor who could portray strong female characters.

“She played a variety of female roles in our movies and she was one disciplined actor. When on the sets, there a no-nonsense attitude used to prevail,” he recalled.

May her soul rest in peace.

(With inputs from PTI)

