National Award-winning filmmaker Raja Sen dies at 71 after prolonged illness

Raja Sen’s 2002 film Desh featured Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. May his soul rest in peace.

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Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen (PC- Twitter)

Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen, known for his National Award-winning film Damu, died at the age of 71 on Sunday. The filmmaker had been undergoing treatment for several health complications at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. According to hospital sources, Sen’s condition had worsened in recent days after he developed complications affecting his lungs, heart and kidneys. He was on ventilator support at the time of his death.

Sen had initially been admitted to a private hospital after suffering a lower-back injury. His health deteriorated during treatment, and he later developed lung and cardiac complications. He was shifted to SSKM Hospital on Monday, where he subsequently developed kidney-related problems.

A senior doctor at the hospital said Sen had been battling multiple complications and remained in critical condition despite treatment.

Raja Sen’s contribution to Bengali cinema

Sen began his feature filmmaking career with Damu in 1996. The film went on to win the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film, establishing him as an important voice in Bengali cinema.

Over a career spanning several decades, Sen worked across feature films, television and documentaries. His filmography included Atmiyo Swajan, Desh, Debipaksha, Krishnakant er Will, Laboratory and Maya Mridanga.

His 2002 film Desh featured Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Sen also directed documentaries on several well-known personalities and cultural figures, including Rabindra Sangeet exponent Suchitra Mitra.

His death has left the Bengali film and television industry mourning the loss of a filmmaker whose career spanned several decades and multiple forms of storytelling.