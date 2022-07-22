Ajay Devgn Reacts on Third National Award Win: Ajay Devgn has reacted after winning his third national film award for Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior. Ajay, who has earlier been awarded best actor award for his previous films Zakhm and The Legend of Bhagat Singh, bagged the Best Actor award. Ajay was awarded for his performance in the historical action-drama Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Film Awards. Ajay, issued an official statement and even congratulated Suriya, who shares the award with him for his film Soorarai Pottru.Also Read - Who is GV Prakash Kumar To Win National Film Awards For Best Music Direction For Soorarai Pottru

Ajay, in his official statement stated, "I'm elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners."

