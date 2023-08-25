Home

National Awards: What Anupam Kher Shared After The Kashmir Files Win

Anupam Kher expressed that he was upset that he didn’t win a National Award for his acting in the movie, because this was undoubtedly one of his finest performances.

The Kashmir Files went on floors on March 11, 2022. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Undoubtedly, Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files is one of the best films by the filmmaker in the Indian film industry. There is no match for this blockbuster, and viewers who are tired of watching Bollywood’s romantic and action movies can turn to this tale revolving around Kashmiri pandits. The film that has bagged many awards for its cast and storyline has added a new feather to its hat. The Kashmir Files has clinched the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards on Thursday, August 24. Expressing happiness about the same, the film’s lead actor, Anupam Kher, during a media interaction, said that this honour has put a double smile on their faces. However, he also mentioned that one of his wishes remained unfulfilled.

Anupam Kher Expresses His Happiness On X

Hours after the announcement, Anupam Kher dropped a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) and expressed his happiness for the achievement. He also said that it would have been great if he would also have won the Best Actor award for the movie. Meanwhile, the Best Actor National Award has been given to Allu Arjun for the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

He wrote, “NATIONAL AWARD: Delighted and proud that #TheKashmirFiles won the prestigious and most important #NationalAward… Not only as an actor but also being an executive producer on the film. I am so happy for this recognition for our film.”

He added, “I would have loved to win an award for my acting too. Agar sari khwaishein poori ho jaye to aage kaam karne ka maza kaise aayega, anyways. Next time! My heartfelt congratulations to every winner! Jai Ho!”

NATIONAL AWARD: Delighted and proud that #TheKashmirFiles won the prestigious and most important #NationalAward – Nargis Dutt award for #BestFeatureFilm on national integration. Not only as an actor but also being an executive producer on the film I am so happy for this… pic.twitter.com/Sdka6EOJoV — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 24, 2023

Anupam Kher Shares That They Never Expected To Win In This Category

During the media interaction, the veteran actor said, “We all had high hopes about the film winning the National award. When you do your best work, you expect things to be happening. On behalf of director Vivek Agnihotri, who is not in the country at the moment, I can say that we never expected to win in this category after all that happened.”

To all the people who called it a propaganda project, Anupam said, “This national award has answered every person who doubted the intention of this film and sometimes you don’t even want to give a slap to people who thought otherwise. It’s the time for celebration and we want to continue doing it. This honour in this category has put a double smile on our face.”

Anupam Kher On Not Winning The Best Actor Award

Anupam Kher also revealed that he was upset that he didn’t get an award for his performance in the movie. He said that he would have loved to win a National Award for his acting, too, as this was undoubtedly one of his finest performances. But like he mentioned on his social media post, if all wishes are fulfilled, then how it will be fun to work further.

He went on to add that sometimes when one doesn’t win an award, the only thing they have to show is grace. “It is not about undermining the person who has won it. Whether it’s Allu Arjun or Pankaj Tripathi, all of them are very talented actors and deserve all the appreciation and recognition. But I am very objective when it comes to performance. The Kashmir Files was one of my best performances, so it would have been nice. But again, I would say that it’s just an observation, not a complaint,” he added.

