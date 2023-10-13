Home

National Cinema Day 2023 Box Office Collection: Fukrey 3 Beats Jawan, Mission Mangal, Set For Terrific Turnout in Theatres – Check Report

On National Cinema Day, the tickets are being sold for a flat Rs 99 and guess which film has sold the maximum tickets? Fukrey 3 is expected the margest turnout in theatres followed by Jawan and Mission Raniganj.

National Cinema Day 2023 box office collection update

National Cinema Day 2023: It’s National Cinema Day. This means the moviegoers are in for a treat in the cinema halls where the tickets have been priced at as low as Rs 99. There are three Hindi films running in theatres which are expected to witness good traction from the audience – Jawan, Fukrey 3 and Mission Raniganj. While Jawan is all set to see a good spike in its sixth weekend, it’s Fukrey 3 which has surpassed them all.

The three films have combined sold over 10 lakh tickets today out of which the maximum number of tickets have been sold for Fukrey 3. The Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha starrer has sold around 4 lakh tickets for National Cinema Day, followed by Mission Raniganj which is expected to see an extensive rise in its collection this Friday. The Akshay Kumar starrer has sold around 3.25 lakh tickets for NCD while Jawan has sold 3 lakh tickets.

While Jawan and Fukrey 3 have already been running well at the ticket window, Mission Raniganj is going to get the biggest benefit from the National Cinema Day discount in theatres. The film has so far collected around Rs 21 crore and it will be interesting to see how it moves from here at the Box Office, Fukrey 3 will inch closer to its ultimate goal – Rs 100 crore – and create history as NCD helps in the growth in the numbers on Friday. It should be noted that all three films are likely to earn double (or more) than what they collected on Thursday.

The whole objective of celebrating National Cinema Day and reducing ticket prices to the bare minimum is to attract non-regular moviegoers into cinema halls. Jawan, Mission Raniganj and Fukrey 3 are all set in different genres and provide the audience with enough choice. Jawan is already the biggest film in terms of footfalls in India and NCD is only going to make it bigger. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on National Cinema Day!

— inputs taken from sacnilk

