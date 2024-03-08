Home

Entertainment

National Creators Award 2024 Winners List: Kamiya Jani Wins Best Travel Creator, Ranveer Allahbadia Bags Disruptor of The Year – See Full List

National Creators Award 2024 Winners List: Kamiya Jani Wins Best Travel Creator, Ranveer Allahbadia Bags Disruptor of The Year – See Full List

First-ever National Creators Award will be presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the nation. The Bharat Mandapam in Delhi will host the award presentation.

National Creators Award 2024 Winners List: Kamiya Jani Wins Best Travel Creator, Ranveer Allahbadia Bags Disruptor of The Year - See Full List

The National Creators Award 2024 seeks to honour the role that digital content producers play in promoting innovation and constructive societal change. More than 20 categories will see the National Creators Award presented. The public will be very involved in the event, as over 1.5 lakh nominations and almost 10 lakh votes will be cast. On this special occasion, the prime minister will also speak to the group. Among the more than 200 creators nominated were actors Katrina Kaif and Yash, social media personalities Komal Pandey and Ankit Baiyanpuria, and others in the areas of storytelling, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, and social change advocacy.

There were almost 1.5 lakh nominations for the prize in 20 different categories, indicating a high level of popular interest. During the voting phase, a little over 10 lakh votes were cast in support of digital creators in various prize categories. Following this, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office announced the 23 winners, three of which were foreign creators.

National Creators Award 2024 List of Winners

Best Storyteller Award: Keerthika Govindasamy The Disruptor of the Year: Ranveer Allahbadia Celebrity Creator of the Year Green Champion Award: Pankti Pandey Best Creator For Social Change: Jaya Kishori Most Impactful Agri creator Cultural Ambassador of The Year: Maithili Thakur International Creator Award: Drew Hicks Best Travel Creator Award: Kamiya Jani Swachhta Ambassador Award: Malhar Kalambe The New India Champion Award Tech Creator Award: Gaurav Chaudhary Heritage Fashion Icon Award: Jahnvi Singh Most Creative Creator (Male & Female): RJ Raunac and Shraddha Best Creator in the Food Category: Kabita Singh (Kabita’s Kitchen) Best Creator in Education Category: Naman Deshmukh Best Creator in the Gaming Category: Nishchay Best Micro Creator: Aridaman Best Nano Creator: Piyush Purohit Best Health and Fitness Creator: Ankit Baiyanpuria

The prizes were revealed last month via MyGov, the government’s portal for citizen participation. Up until February 21st, the public was able to submit their preferred content producers in more than 20 categories. One might even nominate oneself as a content developer.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.