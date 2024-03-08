  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • National Creators Award 2024 Winners List: Kamiya Jani Wins Best Travel Creator, Ranveer Allahbadia Bags Disruptor of The Year – See Full List

National Creators Award 2024 Winners List: Kamiya Jani Wins Best Travel Creator, Ranveer Allahbadia Bags Disruptor of The Year – See Full List

First-ever National Creators Award will be presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the nation. The Bharat Mandapam in Delhi will host the award presentation.

Published: March 8, 2024 12:54 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Tanya Garg

National Creators Award 2024 Winners List: Kamiya Jani Wins Best Travel Creator, Ranveer Allahbadia Bags Disruptor of The Year - See Full List
National Creators Award 2024 Winners List: Kamiya Jani Wins Best Travel Creator, Ranveer Allahbadia Bags Disruptor of The Year - See Full List

The National Creators Award 2024 seeks to honour the role that digital content producers play in promoting innovation and constructive societal change. More than 20 categories will see the National Creators Award presented. The public will be very involved in the event, as over 1.5 lakh nominations and almost 10 lakh votes will be cast. On this special occasion, the prime minister will also speak to the group. Among the more than 200 creators nominated were actors Katrina Kaif and Yash, social media personalities Komal Pandey and Ankit Baiyanpuria, and others in the areas of storytelling, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, and social change advocacy.

There were almost 1.5 lakh nominations for the prize in 20 different categories, indicating a high level of popular interest. During the voting phase, a little over 10 lakh votes were cast in support of digital creators in various prize categories. Following this, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office announced the 23 winners, three of which were foreign creators.

National Creators Award 2024 List of Winners

  1. Best Storyteller Award: Keerthika Govindasamy
  2. The Disruptor of the Year: Ranveer Allahbadia
  3. Celebrity Creator of the Year
  4. Green Champion Award: Pankti Pandey
  5. Best Creator For Social Change: Jaya Kishori
  6. Most Impactful Agri creator
  7. Cultural Ambassador of The Year: Maithili Thakur
  8. International Creator Award: Drew Hicks
  9. Best Travel Creator Award: Kamiya Jani
  10. Swachhta Ambassador Award: Malhar Kalambe
  11. The New India Champion Award
  12. Tech Creator Award: Gaurav Chaudhary
  13. Heritage Fashion Icon Award: Jahnvi Singh
  14. Most Creative Creator (Male & Female): RJ Raunac and Shraddha
  15. Best Creator in the Food Category: Kabita Singh (Kabita’s Kitchen)
  16. Best Creator in Education Category: Naman Deshmukh
  17. Best Creator in the Gaming Category: Nishchay
  18. Best Micro Creator: Aridaman
  19. Best Nano Creator: Piyush Purohit
  20. Best Health and Fitness Creator: Ankit Baiyanpuria

The prizes were revealed last month via MyGov, the government’s portal for citizen participation. Up until February 21st, the public was able to submit their preferred content producers in more than 20 categories. One might even nominate oneself as a content developer.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.