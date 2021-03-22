New Delhi: The Indian government announced the 67th National Film Award on Monday in New Delhi. The ceremony, which is conducted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, honours the best of the talents from across various film industries in the country including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Marathi among others. The awards are presented by the President of India. The awards are being given for the year 2019. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Sushant Singh Rajput Breakup: Actor Says 'he Wanted to Move on' in a Startling Revelation

This year, while Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore bagged the Best Hindi Feature Film Award, actor Kangana Ranaut received the Best Film Actress honour for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Panga.

Check out the full list of filmy awards here:

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea

Best Editing Film: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: Khasi

Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu

Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle), Dhanush (Tamil)

Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi).

Best Tulu Film: Pingara, Mishing-Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Lweduh

Best Haryanvi Film: Choriyaan Choro Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Chattishgrahi Film: Bhulamn The Maze

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Bengali Film: Gumnami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa Who Never Surrenders

This is Kangana’s fourth National Award after being felicitated for her performance in Queen (2013), and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). The actor also won the Best Supporting Actress Award for her performance in Fashion (2008) alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas. However, in his career spanning over 30 years, this is the second National Award for Manoj Bajpayee. He was honoured for her performance in Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya back in the year 1998 at the 46th National Film Award ceremony.

Congratulations to all the winners!