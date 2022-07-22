The 68th National Film Awards announcement is being held at National Media Centre in New Delhi. One of the most prestigious honours in the field of cinema, celebrate the best actors, films and more noteworthy contributions made in the recent past.Also Read - National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn And Suriya Get Best Actor Honours For Tanhaji And Soorarai Pottru

#68thNationalFilmAwards | Most film-friendly (special mention) award goes to Uttarakhand and UP. Most film-friendly film state goes to Madhya Pradesh: Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

The 68th National Film Awards Awards will be given in 5 categories.

Dada Saheb Phalke Award

Feature Film Section (28 categories)

Non-Feature Section (22 categories)

Best Writing Section (1 categories)

Most Film-Friendly State

This year, there were 305 feature films in 30 different languages as entries. In the non-feature film category, 148 films in 28 languages were received as entries. Films in 15 languages other than those specified in the 8th schedule of the Constitution were received as entries.

Ajay Devgn And Suriya jointly won best actor award for Tanhaji & Soorarai Pottru.