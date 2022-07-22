The 68th National Film Awards was announced earlier today and the winners of the Best feature film was awarded to

Telugu film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya. Not just that, the semi-biographical film went on an award-winning spree. The film won three of the four major award categories at the 68th National Film Awards–best feature film, best actor, and best actress.Also Read - Who is GV Prakash Kumar To Win National Film Awards For Best Music Direction For Soorarai Pottru

For the unversed, the film was inspired by the real-life story of G. R. Gopinath- the founder of India’s first low-cost airlines. The film narrated the story of a common man’s dream to provide low-cost air travel to common people. Also Read - Ajay Devgn Reacts to His Third National Award Win, Congratulates Suriya | Official Statement

The Suriya film premiered on Amazon Prime Video in November 2020. It received lots of love and appreciation from movie buffs across the world. That’s not all, the film went on to be submitted to the 93rd Academy Awards as a paid submission under the general category. It was also screened at the Academy Screening Room. Also Read - National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn And Suriya Get Best Actor Honours For Tanhaji And Soorarai Pottru

According to reports, a Hindi remake of the film is currently in production- starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan.