By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon Pick Gorgeous Sarees – Check Who Wore What At The Ceremony
At 69th National Film Awards, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, who won Best Actor Awards for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi wore regal sarees. Here's what others wore for the ceremony in Delhi.
National Film Awards 2023: The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced in August this year, the ceremony is being held today, October 17 at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The winners of the 69th National Film Awards include big names Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, and Kriti Sanon who will be honoured by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.
Trending Now
Bollywood celebrities arrive in formal style at the National Film Awards being held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
Allu Arjun won The Best Actor award for Pushpa: The Rise and is attending the 69th National Film Awards in an all-white outfit along with his wife.
You may like to read
#ScrollandPlay Exclusive:@alluarjun with wife #AlluSnehaReddy at National Film Awards ❤️#AlluArjun #AlluSnehaReddy #NationalFilmAwards #ScrollandPlay #Pushpa2TheRule pic.twitter.com/WV0O7uDdXx
— Scroll & Play (@scrollandplay) October 17, 2023
Karan Johar arrives at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, to attend the National Film Awards ceremony. His film Shershaah won the Special Jury Award. He wore a black long bandhgala with white churidaar for the event.
Celebrities arrive at Vigyan Bhawan for the 69th National Film Awards ceremony.#NFAonDD #NationalFilmAwards @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/08gDs339bF
— DD News (@DDNewslive) October 17, 2023
Kriti Sanon wore a Sabyasachi white saree to receive the best actor award for Mimi.
Just A Decade Old & Being Rewarded Her First National Award For #Mimi 👏🏻
The StunninG #KritiSanon 💖@kritisanon #Ganapath #Bharat #NationalFilmAwards #Actress pic.twitter.com/t1whKBnc6L
— Bollywood Legacy Channel (@LegacyChannel_) October 17, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt attend the National Film Awards ceremony together. Alia Bhatt wore a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree with white roses attached to her hair bun. Ranbir, on the other side opted for a black bandhgala suit. Do you know Alia has picked her ‘shaadi wala outfit’, her wedding saree for the big event?
😍 #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt arrive on the red carpet for #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/dMR0a2cfZT
— Ranbir Kapoor Fans (@Fan25678) October 17, 2023
Shreya Ghoshal who won the Best Female Playback Singer award for Maayava Chaayavaa from Iravin Nizhal (Tamil), comes in a bright red saree.
The Beautiful @shreyaghoshal is here!!😍
#ShreyaGhoshal arrives at the venue to receive NATIONAL AWARD!!🏅#ScrollandPlay #NationalFilmAwards
#69thNationalFilmAwards #NationalFilmAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/dpC556EC1N
— Scroll & Play (@scrollandplay) October 17, 2023
R Madhavan arrives in an all-black bandhgala suit. R Madhavan’s directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been named as the Best Feature Film at the 69th National Film Awards.
Pankaj Tripathi has won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film Mimi. He arrives with his wife and daughter to receive his award at the National Film Awards ceremony in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi.
Waheeda Rehman was spotted in a beautiful white-beige self-work saree. She will receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.