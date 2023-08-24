Home

National Film Awards 2023 Full List: Pankaj Tripathi, Allu Arjun, RRR, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon Among Winners

The 69th National Film Awards took place on Thursday. Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kashmir Files, won in their respective categories. Here is a list of all winners.

The 69th National Film Awards were announced at the National Media Center in New Delhi on Thursday. From Alia Bhatt to Kadhmir Files, here is a list of all the award winners of 2023. Hindi film “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” on Thursday won the National Award for Best Feature Film while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress prize for their roles in “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and “Mimi”, respectively. South superstar Allu Arjun was judged the best actor for the Telugu film “Pushpa: The Rise (Part I)”.

The National Awards for 2021 were announced by filmmaker Ketan Mehta who headed the 11-member jury.

The National Film Award for best director went to Nikhil Mahajan for Marathi film “Godavari”.

Pankaj Tripathi was named best supporting actor for “Mimi” and Pallavi Joshi the best supporting actress for “The Kashmir Files”.

“The Kashmir Files”, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, also won the Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.

The award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment went to the Telugu version of the multilingual film “RRR”.

