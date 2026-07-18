  • India News
  • Entertainment
  • 72nd National Film Awards 2026 live updates: Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty win Best Actor, Yami Gautam bags Best Actress
LIVE

72nd National Film Awards 2026 live updates: Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty win Best Actor, Yami Gautam bags Best Actress

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards 2026 have been announced, recognizing excellence across Indian cinema. From acting categories to major film honours, here's a look at the biggest winners and key highlights.

Written by: Ayush Srivastava
Updated: July 18, 2026 7:08 PM IST
72nd National Film Awards 2026 live updates: Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty win Best Actor, Yami Gautam bags Best Actress
Yami Gautam named Best Actress (PC: Twitter)

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards are being announced in New Delhi on July 18, 2026, celebrating the finest achievements in Indian cinema. The awards honour films that received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024. This year’s winners have been selected by an 11-member jury headed by acclaimed filmmaker Jayaraj, who previously served on the National Film Awards jury. The awards recognise outstanding performances, direction, storytelling and technical excellence across multiple Indian languages.

The 2024 slate featured several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, making the competition one of the strongest in recent years. Movies such as Bramayugam, All We Imagine As Light, Laapataa Ladies, Chandu Champion, Article 370, Amaran, Meiyazhagan, Manjummel Boys and Kishkindha Kaandam earned praise for their storytelling and performances. Popular commercial releases including Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Lucky Baskhar, Devara: Part 1 and Hanu Man also remained strong contenders. With films from Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and other industries in the race, this year’s National Film Awards reflect the diversity and growing global recognition of Indian cinema.

Read more: Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, R Madhavan, and Alka Yagnik among key honourees

Follow updates here:

  • Jul 18, 2026 7:08 PM IST

    72nd National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films: Best Editing

    The Best Editing Award goes to NDA in Hindi, edited by Manvir Jasrotia.

  • Jul 18, 2026 7:07 PM IST

    72nd National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films: Best Music Direction

    The Best Music Direction Award goes to Parat 41°chya Magavar (On the Trail of 41°) in Marathi, with music composed by Shivpal Singh Kang.

  • Jul 18, 2026 7:06 PM IST

    72nd National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films: Best Narrator

    The Best Narrator Award goes to Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs (English), narrated by Soundarya Jayachandran.

  • Jul 18, 2026 7:05 PM IST

    72nd National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films: Best Script

    The Best Script award goes to Obur (Clouds) in Hindi and Kashmiri, written by Faraz Ali.

  • Jul 18, 2026 7:02 PM IST

    72nd National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films: Special Mention

    The Special Mention is awarded to two films: Chola Dora aur Sui (Hindi), directed by Jaymin Modi and Lokesh Ghai, and Bhadra-Kali Natakam, directed by Ananda Jyothi.

  • Jul 18, 2026 7:00 PM IST

    72nd National Film Awards for Best Book

    The award goes to Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty for Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya (I Stand for You, the State Stands for Us: Political and Philosophical Dimensions of Kannada Cinema).

  • Jul 18, 2026 6:58 PM IST
    72nd National Film Awards for Feature Films: Best Supporting Actor
    Sanjay Mishra wins the award for his performance in Bhakshak.
  • Jul 18, 2026 6:52 PM IST
    72nd National Film Awards for Feature Films: Best Actress in Leading Role
    Yami Gautam wins the award for her performance in Article 370.
  • Jul 18, 2026 6:49 PM IST
    72nd National Film Awards for Feature Films: Best Actor in Leading Role

    The winners are Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion and Mammootty for Bramayugam.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a seasoned Sub Editor at India.com (Zee Media), where he specializes in the high-octane world of global entertainment. With more than four years of experience in the media industry ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.