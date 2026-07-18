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72nd National Film Awards 2026 live updates: Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty win Best Actor, Yami Gautam bags Best Actress

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards 2026 have been announced, recognizing excellence across Indian cinema. From acting categories to major film honours, here's a look at the biggest winners and key highlights.

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Yami Gautam named Best Actress (PC: Twitter)

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards are being announced in New Delhi on July 18, 2026, celebrating the finest achievements in Indian cinema. The awards honour films that received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024. This year’s winners have been selected by an 11-member jury headed by acclaimed filmmaker Jayaraj, who previously served on the National Film Awards jury. The awards recognise outstanding performances, direction, storytelling and technical excellence across multiple Indian languages.

The 2024 slate featured several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, making the competition one of the strongest in recent years. Movies such as Bramayugam, All We Imagine As Light, Laapataa Ladies, Chandu Champion, Article 370, Amaran, Meiyazhagan, Manjummel Boys and Kishkindha Kaandam earned praise for their storytelling and performances. Popular commercial releases including Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Lucky Baskhar, Devara: Part 1 and Hanu Man also remained strong contenders. With films from Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and other industries in the race, this year’s National Film Awards reflect the diversity and growing global recognition of Indian cinema.