National Film Awards Winners Full List: The 68th National Film Awards 2022 came up as a pleasant surprise for Ajay Devgn and Suriya fans. Ajay and Suriya share the national award for best actor for Tanhaji – The Unsung Hero and Soorarai Pottru respectively. While it’s the first national award for Suriya, Ajay has won his third national award after Zakhm and The Legend of Bhagat Singh. Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru won five national awards, including Best Screenplay, Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Music Composer. Late actor Rajiv Kapoor’s Toolsidas Junior co-starring Sanjay Dutt won the Best Hindi Film Award at the National Awards held at National Media Centre in New Delhi.Also Read - Who is GV Prakash Kumar To Win National Film Awards For Best Music Direction For Soorarai Pottru
Here’s the list of winners:
Ajay Devgn Reacts on Third National Award Win
Ajay Devgn reacted to his third best actor win for Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards 2022. Ajay also congratulated co-winner Suriya for Soorarai Pottru. Ajay in his official statement said, “I’m elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners.”
- Best Actor – Ajay Devgn (Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior)
- Best Actor – Suriya (Soorarai Pottru)
- Best Actress – Aparna Balamurali (Soorarai Pottru)
- Best Supporting Actor – Biju Menon (Ayyappanum Koshiyam)
- Best Supporting Actress – Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli (Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum)
- Best Screenplay – Shalini Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara (Soorarai Pottru)
- Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer) – Madonne Ashwin (Mandela)
- Best Popular Film – Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
- Best Feature Film – Soorarai Pottru
- Best Director – Sachidanandan KR (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)
- Best Music Composer – GV Prakash (Soorarai Pottru)
- Best Music Direction – Thaman S (Ala Vaikunthapurramulo)
- Best Male Playback Singer – Rahul Deshpande (Mi Vasantrao)
- Best Female Playback Singer – Nanchamma (Ayyappanum Koshiyam)
- Best Lyrics – Manoj Muntashir (Saina)
- Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist) – Jobin Jayan (Dollu)
- Best Sound Designer – Anmol Bhave (Mi Vasantaro)
- Best Audiography (Re-Recordist of the Final Mixed Track) – Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar (Malik)
- Best Choreography – Sandhya Raju (Natyam)
- Best Cinematography – Supratim Bhol (Avijatrik)
- Best Costume Design – Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla (Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior)
- Best Production Design – Anees Nadodi (Kappela)
- Best Editing – Sreekar Prasad (Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum)
- Best Make-up – TV Rambabu (Natyam)
- Best Stunt Choreography – Rajasekhar, Mafia Sasi and Supreme Sunder (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)
- Best Hindi Film – Toolsidas Junior
- Best Kannada Film – Dollu
- Best Malayalam Film – Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
- Best Tamil Film – Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
- Best Telugu Film – Colour Photo
- Best Haryanvi Film – Dada Lakhmi
- Best Dimasa Film – Samkhor
- Best Tulu Film – Jeetige
- Best Marathi Film – Goshta Eka Paithanichi
- Best Bengali Film – Avijatrik
- Best Assamese Film – The Bridge
- Best Child Artist – Anish Mangesh Gosavi (Tak-Tak)
- Best Children’s Film – Sumi
- Best Film on Environment Conservation – Talendanda
- Best Film on Social Issue – Funeral
- Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director – Mandela
- Special Mention – Aimee Baruah for Semkhor, Vaanku, June, Kishore Kadam for Avwanchhit & Godakaath, and Varun Buddhadev for Toolsidas Junior
