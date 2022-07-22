National Film Awards Winners Full List: The 68th National Film Awards 2022 came up as a pleasant surprise for Ajay Devgn and Suriya fans. Ajay and Suriya share the national award for best actor for Tanhaji – The Unsung Hero and Soorarai Pottru respectively. While it’s the first national award for Suriya, Ajay has won his third national award after Zakhm and The Legend of Bhagat Singh. Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru won five national awards, including Best Screenplay, Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Music Composer. Late actor Rajiv Kapoor’s Toolsidas Junior co-starring Sanjay Dutt won the Best Hindi Film Award at the National Awards held at National Media Centre in New Delhi.Also Read - Who is GV Prakash Kumar To Win National Film Awards For Best Music Direction For Soorarai Pottru

Here’s the list of winners:

68th #NationalFilmAwards 🎞️#SooraraiPottru directed by Sudha Kongara wins the best Feature film award 🎞️Award for the best film providing wholesome entertainment goes to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut pic.twitter.com/d1aZbdn3nm — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 22, 2022

Also Read - Ajay Devgn Reacts to His Third National Award Win, Congratulates Suriya | Official Statement

Best Actor award goes to Ajay Devgan for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Suriya for Soorarai Pottru: IB Ministry#68thNationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/dyyHIN9XC4 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022

Also Read - National Film Awards 2022: Soorarai Pottru Awarded as Best Feature Film

Ajay Devgn Reacts on Third National Award Win

Ajay Devgn reacted to his third best actor win for Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards 2022. Ajay also congratulated co-winner Suriya for Soorarai Pottru. Ajay in his official statement said, “I’m elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners.”