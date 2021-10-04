Nattu Kaka’s Death: The TV industry is saddened with the demise of Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He passed away at the age of 77 after battling cancer. Several celebrities from the show and the industry have come forward to mourn the loss of the great actor. Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Iyer, remembered her Kaka and shared a few beautiful moments she spent with him. Munmun also shared the last photo with Nattu Kaka and revealed the last year had been so difficult for him.Also Read - Nattu Kaka Was in Pain, Couldn't Even Drink Water: Bagha Aka Tanmay Vekaria Remembers The 'Pure Soul'

In a long post, Munmun said, “Kaka, The first picture is the last time that I met him. His fighting spirit and inspirational words, in the face of adversity, is what I remember the most. He said 2 shlokas in Sanskrit to tell us how his pronunciation is absolutely perfect and clear after recovering from chemo and we gave him a standing ovation on the set. He would always have the best things to say about our set, our unit and our team. It was his second ‘HOME’. He would fondly call me ‘Dikri’ and considered me his daughter. He shared so much laughter with all of us. I fondly remember him sharing his struggle stories from his younger days.” Also Read - Ghanshyam Nayak Dies: Fans Pay Tribute To Nattu Kaka, Say 'TMKOC Will No More Be The Same'

She further wrote, “Have been a celebrated artist all his life. More than anything, I will always remember him as this absolutely genuine and ‘cute’ person when he spoke. The last year has been so difficult on him due to his deteriorating health. Inspite of it, he wanted to keep working and stay positive always.” Also Read - Ghanshyam Nayak No More: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi Pays Homage To Nattu Kaka | Official Statement

The TMKOC actor knew Ghanshyam Nayak for more than 13 years. “Too many memories, too many great things to write about you. I was blessed to know you for the past 13 years Kaka. You will always be remembered by me and many ,whose life you touched as an artist ❤. I hope you’re in a better place now. Heaven is brighter today because of you ❤. From, Moon”, Munmun concluded.

In September 2020, he underwent surgery at a Mumbai hospital after he was diagnosed with a lump in his neck and he underwent surgery to remove it. He had informed Times of India that there was not one, but eight glands were removed from his neck. He was quoted as saying, “Eight knots were removed. And, I really don’t know how so many had formed. Those knots have been sent for further testing but I have faith in God, jo bhi karega achcha hi karega.”

May his soul rest in peace!