Home

Entertainment

Navya Fame Actress Somya Seth Finds Happiness in Second Marriage With Shubham Chuhadia

Navya Fame Actress Somya Seth Finds Happiness in Second Marriage With Shubham Chuhadia

Navya Fame Actress Somya Seth Opens up on Finding Happiness in Second Marriage With Shubham Chuhadia. She Shared Her Son's Bond With Shubham.

Navya Fame Actress Somya Seth Finds Happiness in Second Marriage With Shubham Chuhadia

Somya Seth, known for her role in the TV show Navya, has had a tumultuous journey in her personal life. After experiencing various ups and downs following her first marriage, which ultimately ended in divorce and a custody battle for her child, Somya has found happiness again. She has been living in the US for the past five years and recently got married to her boyfriend, Subham Chuhadia. When asked about her marriage to Shubham, Somya shared that they dedicated one day, June 21, to fulfilling their parents’ wishes. On that day, they participated in haldi and mehendi ceremonies. The following day, June 22, Somya and Shubham exchanged vows in a ceremony officiated by Shubham’s sister, Shubhangi Chuhadia. Their wedding was an intimate affair, with only immediate family members and a few close friends in attendance, reminiscent of the TV show Friends.

Who is Shubham Chuhadia?

Somya revealed that Shubham hails from Chittorgarh and is the son of Dr. Anju Chouhan, a renowned hospital administrator in the area. Shubham works as an architect in a firm located in Washington DC. Their paths crossed when Somya was looking for a larger space for her son, Ayden. She decided to rent out a room in her apartment, and Shubham became her housemate. Over time, their friendship deepened, especially during the challenging times of the pandemic, leading them to decide to be together. Somya expressed that Shubham’s presence in her life has been like kintsugi, symbolizing the beauty of imperfections coming together. She emphasized that considering Shubham as “The One” is not a fleeting feeling but an everyday certainty.

You may like to read

Somya Seth Talks About Her Previous Marriage

Reflecting on her previous marriage, which was marked by abuse, Somya shared that she had no apprehensions at the time and believed it was normal to be with her ex-husband. She described their relationship as a perfect fit, like two puzzle pieces coming together.

Somya also spoke about the bond between Shubham and her son, Ayden. She revealed that Ayden has loved Shubham from the beginning, and they have become best friends. Somya said, “Ayden loves Shubh from day one. They are best friends. He was ready for this (our wedding). Ayden knows he can completely rely on Shubh and you know he was really happy to see everyone all dressed up at our wedding.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.