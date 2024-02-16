Home

Navya Nanda Reveals Why Amitabh Bachchan Disapproves Short Hair Cut For Women In His Family: ‘Nana Hates It…’

During a recent podcast show of What The Hell Navya, Shewta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan revealed the conversation about how Amitabh Bachchan hates when the women of his house have short hairs. Read along what Amitabh Bachchan had to say!

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan like most other siblings would often engage in arguments and fights when their parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, were not at home. Shweta Bachchan recently disclosed that during one of their altercation, Abhishek even went as far as cutting her hair. Read along.

In the latest episode of Navya Nanda Naveli’s podcast, What The Hell Navya, Shweta Bachchan recently recalled the event when Abhishek Bachchan, pulled out a chunk from her hair and chopped off her hair. To confirm the incident, Shweta’s mother Jaya Bachchan agreed to the act of Abhishek Bachchan. Shewta added, “He cut it (sic).” Shewta’s mother also added that Abhishek chopped off her hair from the middle part of her head.

In Navya Nanda’s podcast Shewta Bachchan, she talked about how her nana, Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t like women with short hair in their family. She expressed, “Nana used to not like it. No. He hates it. Even when I ever cut my hair, he’s always like, ‘Why did you do it?’ He hates it. He likes long hair. He doesn’t like it when any of us cut our hair (sic).”

Shweta Bachchan revealed that her mother, Jaya Bachchan, would often style her hair before school. If she fidgeted while her mother was braiding her hair, she would receive a scolding. She also mentioned, “My grandmother used to do my hair every morning before school. I would often get reprimanded for not sitting still while she combed and braided my hair tightly, creating that loop hairstyle (sic).”

Shweta Bachchan revealed that her mother, Jaya Bachchan, would carefully style her hair every morning before school. If she fidgeted while her mother was braiding her hair, she would be reprimanded. She also mentioned, “My grandmother used to do my hair every morning before school. I would often receive gentle taps on my head with the comb, ‘Sit still, sit still’. My hair would be braided tightly and styled into a loop (sic).”

Recently on Abhishek Bachchan’s Birthday, Shweta wrote a heart-warming message for her brother, “It’s not – if you know you know; it’s only you know and I know (heart and laughing emoji) It’s your Big Day Little brother – hope you enjoy the song. Love you (sic).”

