Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is making headlines for slamming trollers. The young entrepreneur, who recently launched a new initiative towards women empowerment in India – known as Project Naveli, gave it back to user who tried to be smart and judgemental. He passed comment on her Instagram account. She had shared: "Through Project Naveli, I hope to bridge the gender gap in India by providing women with access to resources & opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment." The post got praises and even negative comments. One of the user wrote, "You first need a job, then you can do all this." Navya gave a firm and confident reply. She wrote, "I do have a job actually." She followed it up with a heart emoji.

Another person wrote, "Seriously India??? Lol first provide access opportunity to at least one district of Maharashtra then talk about India simply using India name." This time, Navya took the comment positively and replied, "Sure! Thank you for the positivity & support."

Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda shared childhood and the latest picture of her girl gang. The now-and-then pictures are proof that the bond of Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda has just gone stronger since childhood.

