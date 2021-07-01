Mumbai: There are rumours that Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Nanda’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been dating Javed Jaaferi’s son Meezaan Jaaferi. The grapevine was set ablaze the two-star kids dating each other when they were spotted coming out from a movie theatre together. But Meezaan has always denied the rumours. In a recent interaction with a leading daily, he revealed how awkward it becomes when he visits the Bachchan House- Jalsa. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt's Elimination Leaves Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Heartbroken

Meezaan, who has made his Bollywood debut with Malaal, revealed how his parents would ask him about what was there between him and Navya. “It’s been such a long time since someone asked me about Navya. I was promoting Malaal, it was like boom boom boom, coming my way. But honestly, me and Navya are really close friends and I think because of me, her name has come up in a lot of places and that is unfair. It’s her private life. I don’t want to include any of her family. It’s really unfair to be talking about someone else at this point of time”, said Meezaan Jafferi. Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda Gives Back To Troll Who Slammed Her For Her Project, Says 'We're in Middle of Pandemic'

Meezaan said his own father, Javed Jafferi, would speculate what was happening. “At that time, it was awkward for me to enter my own house. My parents were giving me looks. And they were like ‘what is this?’ and I was like ‘even I don’t know’. I last went there (Jalsa) when they hosted a Diwali bash. The entire industry was there,” he added. Also Read - Suhana Khan Shares Latest Hot Pictures in Black Plunging Neckline Top, Leaves Navya Nanda Stunned

Meezan Jafferi reveals his relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the actor said: “We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone.”

On the work front, Meezan Jaaferi will be seen in Hungama 2 with Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. On the other hand, Navya Naveli Nanda is a graduate from New York’s Fordham University and co-owns Aara Health.