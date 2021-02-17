Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda does it again! She knows how to deal with trolls and is great at it. Recently, in an Instagram post of her, a user had left a nasty comment on working women. The troll asked Navya what does her mother (Shweta Bachchan) do for a living, to which the young entrepreneur replied, “She’s an author, writer, designer, wife, and mother. Being a mother and wife is a full-time job. Please don’t discredit women who are homemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down.” Also Read - Nagarjuna Akkineni Wraps Shoot For Brahmastra, Shares Special Note For Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Nvya Naveli Nanda has recently launched a new initiative towards women empowerment in India – known as Project Naveli. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional as he Completes 52 Years in Bollywood, Thanks Fans For Then And Now Pictures

This is how Navya Naveli Nanda gives it back to trolls:

Also Read - Javed Jaaferi Reacts to His Son Meezaan Jaaferi And Navya Naveli Nanda's Dating Rumours

This is not the first time Navya had slammed trollers. A few days ago, when she had posted on bridging the gender gap in India, she was asked to get a job first. She had replied with positivity: “Sure! Thank you for the positivity & support.”

On Tuesday, Navya had shared an interview with Vogue where she talked about her recently launched campaign Project Naveli. Speaking about the same, Navya said, “I want to use the resources, people, privilege, and platforms that I have to spread awareness and bring change. Studying abroad, I found the women there far more emancipated. I want women in India to feel the same way, to be given similar opportunities. I want them to be masters of their own destiny and take charge of their own lives. I’ve grown up around working women in my family—it’s all I’ve known. To bring that change, you have to start with education and financial independence. That’s where Project Naveli comes in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Navya Naveli joins her father’s business

Navya Naveli is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. She will be joining her family business. Navya said, “I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda. Every day there are more and more women starting businesses, breaking records, showing up for one another and exuding independence. I am grateful to be living in a time when women are taking charge. The ball is definitely in our court, and I cannot wait to see all the amazing things we are going to achieve.”